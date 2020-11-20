Three former Philly revenue dept. employees facing bribery charges

Three former employees of Philadelphia’s Department of Revenue have been accused of accepting bribes.

According to a city press release, Philadelphia residents Jarredd McQueen, 50; Demarys Natal, 56; and Nicole Mixon, 44, are being charged with allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes totaling an estimated $57,900.

The charges stem from a joint investigation by the city’s Office of the Inspector General and the FBI and are being prosecuted by Asst. U.S. Attorney Jason P. Bologna.

“Bribes and corruption must have no place in Philadelphia’s municipal government,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain. “Corruption is an insidious disease that destroys the public’s confidence in its government, which is why we at the U.S. Attorney’s Office are so determined to root it out. Here, these three Revenue Department employees will now face the consequences of their alleged brazen and illegal acts.”

McQueen has been charged with one count of federal program bribery. He was formerly a customer collection representative for the Revenue Department, where he allegedly accepted $9,000 in bribes from May to November 2018. He resigned from the department in July 2020.

Natal, also a Revenue Department customer collection representative, was charged with one count of federal program bribery for accepting bribes worth $26,600 from February 2018 to September 2019 for her work in the department’s Major Tax Unit. She resigned in November 2019.

Mixon is being charged with one count of federal program bribery for accepting $22,300 in bribes for her work as a customer collection representative from November 2019 to March 2020. She resigned from her position on Nov. 18, 2020.