Three bear sightings reported in Wilmington, Del.

There were three bear sighting reports in Wilmington, Del. along roadways near I-95 early this morning, according to Delaware State Police.

Bear sightings in the First State are rare. The last one was in 2016 — more than 100 years after the first and only other reported bear sighting in Delaware.

New sightings have been anticipated, however, because populations are increasing in neighboring states, said Joe Rogerson of the state’s Division of Fish and Wildlife.

There have been several bear sightings in Delaware County over the last few days. The bear (or bears) has been dubbed the “Delco Bear.” It (or they) has been able to dodge wildlife authorities so far.