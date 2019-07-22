This article originally appeared on StateImpact.

About a million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction. A stark United Nations report earlier this year found human activities are driving the decline.

The regal fritillary, a rare butterfly that’s nearly disappeared from the eastern United States, has found refuge in a surprising place — a National Guard training center in central Pennsylvania.

The training center welcomes hundreds of people each summer who want to see the “regals.” On a recent outing, despite a mixup that led to unexpected flights from military aircraft nearby, a group of visitors was not disappointed: