This rare butterfly has found refuge at an unlikely place: A Pennsylvania military base

The Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard training center in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania is the only known habitat for the Regal Fritillary butterfly in the eastern U.S. (Marie Cusick/StateImpact Pennsylvania)

This article originally appeared on StateImpact.

About a million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction. A stark United Nations report earlier this year found human activities are driving the decline.

The regal fritillary, a rare butterfly that’s nearly disappeared from the eastern United States, has found refuge in a surprising place — a National Guard training center in central Pennsylvania.

The training center welcomes hundreds of people each summer who want to see the “regals.” On a recent outing, despite a mixup that led to unexpected flights from military aircraft nearby, a group of visitors was not disappointed:

About Marie Cusick

Read more

