Music is at the center of the first weekend of the New Year with Philly Loves Bowie week, a series of events dedicated to the Starman and “Jagged Little Pill,” a musical inspired by Alanis Morrissette’s Grammy-winning 1995 album. Opera Delaware hosts its annual New Light Night benefit and in New Jersey, “The SpongeBob Musical” ensures that adults and kids alike enjoy the best day ever.

Philly Loves Bowie Week

Various venues When: Friday, January 6 – Sunday, Jan. 14

Before his death from cancer in 2016, David Bowie had established himself as an iconic artist who wasn’t afraid to transcend barriers of sex, race, and music. His work and legacy earned him a place among a rare echelon of artists who have changed the cultural landscape. Philly Loves Bowie week celebrates him through a series of events that encompass his artistic achievements. There’s a dance party, an art show, a Bowie-oke night, concerts, a masquerade ball, a bowling party, Bowie for kids, and more. A free kickoff concert will happen Friday at noon at World Cafe Live.

The Sound of Music

Before the classic tale of the von Trapp family, “The Sound of Music” made its debut on the sliver screen in 1965, it won five Tony Awards. Since its first stage production in 1959, the Rodgers and Hammerstein show has been a perennial stalwart of musical theater, experiencing several revivals.

Jagged Little Pill

Canadian singer/songwriter Alanis Morrisette released her third album “Jagged Little Pill” in 1995. It sold 33 million copies, won 5 Grammys, and became cemented in American culture. The musical production “Jagged Little Pill” uses the classic coming-of-age release as its rhythmic roadmap. It scored 15 Tony nominations, winning two. Per the production, the musical’s mature themes of family dysfunction, addiction, sexual assault, and mental health make it best for viewers 14 and over.

Comedy

Next in Line Comedy Show