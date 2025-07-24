This week’s live music and cultural calendar features a mix of classic soul, hip-hop history, dance and community celebration — starting Thursday with Anthony Hamilton bringing his church-rooted vocals and slow-burn soul to the Dell Music Center along with Tamar Braxton and Lyfe Jennings. On Friday, the Dave Matthews Band kicks off two nights of high-energy jamming and fan-favorite deep cuts at Camden’s Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Also Friday, Nas joins forces with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center for a live rendition of his groundbreaking debut album “Illmatic.”

Saturday brings Philly Dance Day, a daylong, free celebration of movement and community at Philly Dance Fitness. In Delaware, Trombone Shorty heads to the Freeman Arts Pavilion with his signature New Orleans–style combo of funk, jazz and rock. The North Philadelphia History Festival, a four-day, multisite experience of exhibits, oral histories and performances, honors the area’s Black and Puerto Rican culture. And, in a well-deserved honor, Saturday is the day of a Teddy Pendergrass street renaming ceremony at Broad and Pine streets, followed by an afternoon tribute concert at City Winery.

Delaware

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Where : Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del.

: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del. When : Saturday, July 26, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, July 26, 7 p.m. How much: $68.44

Troy Andrews, the artist better known as Trombone Shorty, was leading a brass band by age 6 and touring with Lenny Kravitz as a teenager. Given that auspicious start, it’s no surprise he’s become a global force in funk, jazz, rock and hip‑hop, collaborating with musical luminaries including Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters and Ringo Starr while playing major festivals like Coachella and Newport Jazz. His most recent album, 2022’s “Lifted,” features guest appearances from Gary Clark Jr., Lauren Daigle and the New Breed Brass Band. He’s making a tour stop in Delaware, so if authentic New Orleans jazz is your happy place, plan to be there.

New Jersey

Dave Matthews Band

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Friday, July 25; Saturday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, July 25; Saturday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. How much: $70 and up

The Dave Matthews Band has a storied history in Philadelphia, touring in the area nearly every year since the ’90s. They went from intimate clubs like 23 East and the Theatre of the Living Arts to larger venues including the Mann Center, Veterans Stadium, First Union Center and, most recently, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. That’s where they’ll be Friday and Saturday night on their 2025 North American tour. The group’s 85 live albums — compared to 10 studio releases — tell the story of their stage virtuosity and the devotion of the diehard fan base who follow them around the world. If you’re already a fan, you know what that communal experience is like, but if you’re a curious newbie, you have two shows to find out.

Special Events

Passyunk Passeggiata

Where : 1800 Block of E. Passyunk Ave., between Moore and Mifflin streets

: 1800 Block of E. Passyunk Ave., between Moore and Mifflin streets When : Thursday, July 24, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Thursday, July 24, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

On Thursday, East Passyunk Avenue transforms into a pedestrian-only promenade featuring an Italian-style evening of shopping, dining and socializing under the stars. Bars and restaurants are offering $6–8 happy hour specials, while retailers will showcase their merchandise. It’s the first of two special Open Streets editions of passeggiata, with a second scheduled in August. What makes a fest more fun? Is it the summer-themed craft beverages and live performances — or is it the people watching? You be the judge.

North Philadelphia History Festival

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27

: Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27 How much: Free

This four-day celebration of the rich history of North Philadelphia brings artists, historians, young people and elders together to create walking tours, oral-history listening rooms, multimedia exhibits and more. Organized by Scribe Video Center with support from the William Penn Foundation and the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage, the event transforms neighborhood streets and historic sites into immersive cultural showcases honoring the African American and Puerto Rican populations of North Philly, from Ridge Avenue to North Broad Street.

Mario Kart 8 Rooftop Showdown

Where : Sunset Social at Cira Green, 129 S. 30th St.

: Sunset Social at Cira Green, 129 S. 30th St. When : Friday, July 25, 4:30 p.m.

: Friday, July 25, 4:30 p.m. How much: Free

Gamer alert! There’s a competition in town that Mario Kart 8 enthusiasts of all ages can participate in. The showdown takes place outside, at Cira Green’s Sunset Social, and the winner receives a $200 credit for Nintendo’s online store. Sign-up is free, but it’s a 32-player tourney and you can only register to play in person, so you’ll want to get there early.

Dinos After Dark Summer Ball

The popular series returns, inviting families and adults alike to experience the museum after hours. First, the after-work event includes pay‑what‑you‑wish admission, access to Dinosaur Hall, crafted drinks from the Dino Drafts Beer Garden and the debut of the new Hadrosaurus foulkii exhibit, complete with festive decorations, food vendors and family-friendly crafts. After that, the event transforms into a separately ticketed adults-only dance party under the T. rex, where patrons are encouraged, but not mandated, to wear fantasy-themed outfits. But there is one mandate for the later event: You must be 21 and up.

Diplo’s Run Club

DJ/artist/producer Diplo started in Philadelphia, honing his skills creating mixtapes and curating his memorable Hollertronix parties. After graduating from Temple, he went on to become a global artist working with the likes of Mark Ronson, Beyoncé, Drake, Morgan Wallen and Madonna. Now he’s part of another innovative, collaborative effort, bringing the 5K-and-concert experience he launched last year in Seattle and San Francisco to Philly. The event blends athleticism and rave culture, with an afterparty DJ’ed by Diplo himself. (A noted fitness enthusiast, he also runs each race.) The Philly edition marks the 2025 kickoff as the event expands into six more cities this summer, including New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami and Phoenix.

All Love Block Party

Where : West Philly Container Village, 4862-70 Parkside Ave.

: West Philly Container Village, 4862-70 Parkside Ave. When : Saturday, July 26, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, July 26, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $20

Now in its eighth year, this cultural event has grown from a grassroots showcase for local talent into one of Philadelphia’s most anticipated outdoor festivals. Curated by the Black Soul Summer collective, 2025 features an expansive lineup of DJs, artists and vocalists including Kenya Vaun, Suzann Christine, Gianni Lee and DJ AMH, and rising stars TreWay, Cadre Noir and Seraiah Nicole. Among the headliners is Philadelphia-born powerhouse DJ Jasmine Solano, founder of the MTV show “Scratch the Surface.” Organized in collaboration with Almost Famous Events, the block party is one of four themed events from the collective this weekend, including a pre-party solstice, an afterparty and an upscale gala.

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Dance Day

Where : Philly Dance Fitness Studio, 1923 Chestnut St.

: Philly Dance Fitness Studio, 1923 Chestnut St. When : Saturday, July 26, 9:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., showcase starts at 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, July 26, 9:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., showcase starts at 7:30 p.m. How much: Free

Now in its 15th year, the annual celebration of movement returns with free workshops, live performances and an evening showcase highlighting the talents of local studios and dance programs, including FatChanceBellyDance, Ballroom Bliss, Estilo and Jazz Attack. Bachata, striptease, bellydance, swing, Afro-Caribbean, jazz funk and more are covered. After the official programming winds down, the celebration continues with a (modestly ticketed) showcase at Plays and Players.

Teddy Pendergrass Street Renaming Ceremony

Where : Broad and Pine streets

: Broad and Pine streets When : Saturday, July 26, noon, concert at 3 p.m.

: Saturday, July 26, noon, concert at 3 p.m. How much: Ceremony is free, concert is $30 – $50

Philly native son Teddy Pendergrass will be honored with a street renaming ceremony hosted by Black music godmother Dyana Williams. The event celebrates the former member of Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes who became a noted hitmaker and heartthrob on his own before a 1982 car crash left him paralyzed below the waist. Pendergrass was able to sing again, but remained a quadriplegic until his death at the age of 59 in 2010. After the renaming, the official Pendergrass tribute band will perform at City Winery to celebrate his life and legacy.

‘A Bottom’s Dream’

Where : Clark Park, 4300–4398 Baltimore Ave.

: Clark Park, 4300–4398 Baltimore Ave. When : Through Sunday, July 27, 7 p.m.

: Through Sunday, July 27, 7 p.m. How much: Free

Shakespeare in Clark Park celebrates two decades of free, outdoor theater with this queer “pop-disco” twist on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Richard Rodgers Award–winner Jay Eddy. This year’s production, staged in Clark Park’s natural amphitheater, stars Philly drag icon Lili St. Queer as Titania alongside a Barrymore-recognized ensemble and a youth chorus, weaving original music inspired by Chappell Roan, Donna Summer and Daft Punk into the Bard’s text.

Kids

Family Field Day at Mander

Where : Mander Recreation Center, 2140 N. 33rd St.

: Mander Recreation Center, 2140 N. 33rd St. When : Saturday, July 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

: Saturday, July 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. How much: Free

The Fairmount Park Conservancy hosts this annual day where families can enjoy a morning of all-ages youth sports, including soccer, baseball, football and basketball, alongside music, giveaways, free face painting, craft stations by Smith Memorial’s Pop-Up Playhouse and options from a variety of food trucks. Organized in partnership with several community organizations, including Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, the Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative, Smith Playground and Let’s Rock Recess, this marks the Conservancy’s first-ever field day in East Fairmount Park.

Greenberg’s Great Train and Toy Show

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Saturday, July 26, Sunday, July 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, July 26, Sunday, July 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $11, kids 11 and under, free

All aboard! This Northeast staple gathers 350+ tables of vintage and modern trains, accessories and collectible toys, alongside massive operating layouts. Attendees can watch train enthusiasts in action, run their trains on free test tracks, attend live workshops on building realistic landscapes or digital command control, and even let kids ride miniature trains or race toy cars. Pro tip: Parking is free, and you can purchase tickets at the door both days, but in-person tix are cash only.

Food & Drink

Wine on the Waterfront 2025

Raise a glass to the annual fundraiser hosted by the Friends of Washington Crossing Park, now in its seventh year. The 2025 event continues the tradition of pairing local wines from brands like Bishop Estate and Crossing Vineyards with newcomers such as A’Dello Vineyard and Blue Mountain. A live jazz performance by the Keith Chasin Trio, featuring Ravi Seenarine, makes the wine go down even easier. Attendees can sample 1-ounce pours and purchase wines by the glass, bottle or case. Food is available from various vendors or you can bring your own. Proceeds support the park’s educational and historical programming.

Christmas in July

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Saturday, July 26

: Through Saturday, July 26 How much: Various times

River Twice’s event, boasting five nights, six chefs and seven courses, returns this week for its fourth year with dining events through Saturday. Thursday features Johnny Spero of Reverie Restaurant, followed on Friday by Neil Zabriskie from Regards and Saturday’s spotlight falls on chef Shola Olunloyo of Studiokitchen. Each night offers a multicourse tasting menu to showcase the respective chef’s signature style. Founded by James Beard semifinalist Randy Rucker, these collaborative chef takeovers combine inventive cuisine with curated beverage pairings in an intimate setting.

Music

Anthony Hamilton, Tamar Braxton and Lyfe Jennings

Where : Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive When : Thursday, July 24, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, July 24, 7 p.m. How much: $68 and up

It’s said that when Anthony Hamilton — born and raised in North Carolina — starts singing, collard greens start cooking on the stove. We’re not sure of the veracity of that claim, but it’s a testament to his authentic soul styling that the narrative even exists. At his Philly tour stop, he’s joined by singer and reality star Tamar Braxton and singer-songwriter Lyfe Jennings, who survived two prison stints to become a successful R&B artist known for his energetic live performances.

Make the World Better concert weekend

Founded in 2013 by former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin through the Make the World Better Foundation, the music festival was created with the support of Philly Parks and Rec and Bowery Presents to raise funds and awareness for local park revitalization projects. Now expanded to two days, the festival’s focus on community, creativity and philanthropy is echoed in this year’s performers. Indie powerhouses like Lucy Dacus, part of the supergroup Boygenius, Jay Som, Julien Baker and Torres, pop-funk artist Remi Wolf and synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay are all scheduled to perform.

A Championship Season

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Thursday, July 24, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, July 24, 8 p.m. How much: $50 and up

The Eagles received their championship rings in a lavish ceremony a few days ago, and then it was back to work as training camp opened on Monday. Fans can celebrate the amazing season at a tribute concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra and NFL Films. They’re combining music and scenes from the triumphant 2024-25 campaign that ended in a commanding victory in Super Bowl LIX. Eagles green is not required but is very, very strongly recommended. E-A-G-L-E-S!

‘Illmatic’ Live With the Philadelphia Orchestra

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Friday, July 25, 8 p.m.

: Friday, July 25, 8 p.m. How much: $53 and up

In 1994, a young man from Queens released his debut album. That album, “Illmatic,” is now considered a classic, representative of a golden age of the then-fledgling genre of hip-hop. Fourteen albums and almost 30 years later, Nas is one of the titans and respected elder statesmen of rap music. He’ll perform his debut album in its entirety with the Philadelphia Orchestra in what should be an unforgettable collaboration for both jazz and classical fans.

Germantown Sound Sessions

Where : Our House Culture Center, 6380 Germantown Ave.

: Our House Culture Center, 6380 Germantown Ave. When : Friday, July 25, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m

: Friday, July 25, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m How much: $23.18 – $28.52

An intimate evening of jazz, indie soul and acoustic R&B returns to Germantown. Local artists Aquildawud, Fawziyya Heart and Braylynn Nahja will perform three 20- to 30-minute sessions enhanced by visual art displays, complimentary wine, light bites and a relaxed BYOB policy. Hosted in a beautifully restored 19th-century building, the night focuses on introducing emerging local R&B talent to the public in a welcoming, community-focused space. Fun fact: Dawud is the oldest son of Aja Graydon and Fatin Dantzler of Kindred the Family Soul.

Souls of Mischief

Oakland’s legendary quartet of A‑Plus, Opio, Phesto and Tajai make their way back to Ardmore Music Hall this weekend. After forming in 1991, they rose to prominence with their debut “93 ’til Infinity” before breaking new ground two years later with the group Hieroglyphics, which infused jazz beats and intricate lyricism. Since then, the group has released albums including “No Man’s Land” (1995), “Focus” (1998), “Trilogy” (2000) and “There Is Only Now” (2014), cultivating a devoted following with their smooth flows and underground ethos.