Delaware

Gooch and the Motion with Walter Parks

Where : The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. How much: $19

South Jersey folk rock band Gooch and the Motion, led by frontman Ryan “Gooch” Nelson, are heading to Wilmington to support their latest project, “Outside the Window.” Nelson continued his music career despite surviving cancer and being paralyzed in a car accident, which led him to find his sound via slide guitar that became the centerpiece of his two albums.

Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival: 26th anniversary

Delaware brings the work of over 70 filmmakers to Rehoboth Beach, embracing filmmakers from diverse backgrounds. The weeklong event wraps up this weekend with parties, panels and screenings of both independent and international films. Ticket options include single tickets and four-film packages.

New Jersey

Average White Band

The Average White Band has been around since forming in 1972 in Scotland. But after over five decades on the road, they say this will be their farewell tour. The band’s lineup has changed over the years, but the current group includes two original members and the uncut funk that their fans expect. They head to South Jersey on their latest tour stop.

Nick Carter

Nick Carter transitioned from boy band to adult band with the Backstreet Boys, but he’s also a successful solo artist in his own right. In 2023, he toured with the Boys, then headed out on his solo “Who I Am Tour.” Carter stops in South Jersey in support of his new singles, including “Superman” and “Made For Us” then rejoins the Backstreet Boys next spring for the Stagecoach Festival in California.

Special Events

Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

Where : Multiple venues in-person, online

: Multiple venues in-person, online When : Thursday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 17

: Thursday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 17 How much: Free – $175

The 2024 fest says its theme is “Reflections,” which echoes the changes made after 17 years. Per executive director Nani Shin, who joined the festival in May, the newly renamed Philadelphia Asian American Foundation hopes to better integrate with the community. To that end, they’re offering a hybrid schedule so that many of the fest’s films and events can be accessed both online and in person.

Delco Film Festival

Where : The Foundry Church, 28 Walnut Rd., Wallingford, Pa.

: The Foundry Church, 28 Walnut Rd., Wallingford, Pa. When : Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. How much: $8

In Delco, an intimate film festival brings screenings of shorts on its first night and a feature showcase on its second. An award presentation will recognize Best Documentary and Best Feature, among other prizes.

Characters Welcome All-Stars Weekend

Where : Tattooed Mom, 530 South St.

: Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. When : Friday, Nov. 8 – Sunday, Nov. 10

: Friday, Nov. 8 – Sunday, Nov. 10 How much: Free

You may not have previously considered it, but sticker artists and ‘slap taggers’ have always been part of the street art movement. Tattooed Mom (a place where stickers are welcomed) is hosting Characters Welcome All-Stars Weekend, celebrating its retrospective of works from 2012 to 2019. The weekend incorporates The International Sticker Art Show and screenings/fundraisers for “The Sticker Movie,” a work in progress highlighting the legends and newcomers whose canvases are stickers.

Philly Zine Fest

Where : Mitten Hall @ Temple University, 1913 N. Broad St.

: Mitten Hall @ Temple University, 1913 N. Broad St. When : Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

The digital world still dominates but for some, having a physical product in your hand is still impactful. At this annual fest, ‘zine enthusiasts, writers and artists meet to discover and trade. Over 150 vendors are expected at what is believed to be the longest-running event of its kind.

Occupied Philadelphia

Where : Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St.

: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St. When : Saturday, Nov. 9, Sunday, Nov. 10, program starts at 10 a.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 9, Sunday, Nov. 10, program starts at 10 a.m. How much: Events outside are free, walking tours are ticketed, as is museum admission. (Admission is free this weekend to current military, veterans and Blue Star families).

In 1777, the British occupied Philadelphia for nine months. Given our current political divide, looking back at the messy beginnings of our democracy is more important than ever. The Museum of the American Revolution is dedicated to doing just that. History reenactors, guided tours and special museum installations will help bring that time to life on Saturday and Sunday during the annual event. (Note: Much of the event takes place on the plaza outside, but museum access and some activities require tickets.)

Peoplehood Parade & Pageant

Where : From Paul Robeson House to Clark Park

: From Paul Robeson House to Clark Park When : Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 p.m. How much: Free

Spiral Q believes in the power of community. During its yearly Peoplehood Parade and pageant, they bring that to life when myriad people and organizations march through West Philadelphia. Once at Clark Park, those organizations and the community come together for a pageant based on humanistic values and social justice.

Veterans Day Parade & Festival

Where : Parade route: Across from the Barnes Foundation (21st & Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.) to Eakins Oval

: Parade route: Across from the Barnes Foundation (21st & Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.) to Eakins Oval When : Sunday, Nov. 10, noon – 4 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 10, noon – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The tenth annual Veteran’s Day Parade kicks off at a new start location this year in front of the Barnes Foundation. The festival celebrating the area’s veterans includes the usual array of marching bands and dance troupes, along with a crew of motorcyclists numbering in the hundreds. After the parade, the festival includes food trucks, kid-friendly fun and military-themed vendors.

Arts & Culture

Live in Concert – Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse

When “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” came out in 2018, it was a sensation, earning over $300M at the box office. Its 2023 sequel “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” doubled those numbers, earning over $600M. The soundtrack was part of its appeal. Now, there’s a touring show and a screening with live musicians playing along. It heads to suburban Philly on Thursday.

Touching Craft: (Undue Burden)

Where : Painted Bride Art Center, 5212 Market St.

: Painted Bride Art Center, 5212 Market St. When : Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Pay what you can

At most museums, you can’t touch the artwork. But at the Touching Craft opening celebration, that’s the point. In the Undue Burden “Haptic Gallery,” works by artists who are disabled and or suffering from an illness are meant to be interacted with to make the point that art can be tactile and versatile. Attendees can also participate in two workshops and join in the post-gallery tour reception. (Note: There are strict COVID protocols to attend the exhibit. Make sure to read all the details before you go.)

The Time is Always Now: Artists Reframe The Black Figure

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When : Saturday, Nov. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

: Saturday, Nov. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 How much: $19 – $35, some dates are pay as you wish

With a name taken from a James Baldwin essay, “The Time is Always Now: Artists Reframe The Black Figure,” the exhibit includes over 60 works by 28 Black artists in figurative painting, drawing and sculpture. Curator Ekow Eshun says that the artists featured are “illuminating the richness and complexity of Black life through figuration, and simultaneously asking searching questions about race, identity and history, all while creating artworks that are never less than dazzling.” Related events this weekend include a panel discussion with Eshun and a performance from Julianknxx.

Intimate Exposures

In 1892, Reading, Pa. was home to a brothel described as “prosperous.” That’s the inspiration for “Intimate Exposures” based on real-life events. After being commissioned to write a play for the Reading Theater Project, playwright D.W. Gregory was intrigued by photos taken by William I. Goldman, whose specialty was portraying “working girls.”

Outdoors

Sly Fox Cyclocross

Where : Sly Fox Brewing Company, 331 Circle of Pottstown Dr., Pottstown, Pa.

: Sly Fox Brewing Company, 331 Circle of Pottstown Dr., Pottstown, Pa. When : Sunday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. How much: $7 – 49 for registration

Beer and cycling are featured at the tenth Sly Fox Beer Cyclocross. We don’t know about you, but it makes perfect sense that a little liquid refreshment would be part of a race that winds through the brewery’s gritty man-made course. Registration is available in multiple categories, including a kid’s race, a women’s 45+ race, several master’s races and a dress-up ride.

Love Your Park Fall Weekend

Where : Multiple locations

: Multiple locations When : Friday, Nov. 8 – Sunday, Nov. 10, all-day

: Friday, Nov. 8 – Sunday, Nov. 10, all-day How much: Free

The fall iteration of the seasonal park cleanup series, Love Your Park Fall Weekend encourages the community to come out and help gather leaves for composting, plant trees and flower bulbs, and clean and maintain their favorite green spaces around the city. A map helps you find out which parks are providing specific volunteer activities.

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

More than 250 wine and fine spirits brands will descend on Philadelphia this week to showcase their offerings. While that’s the main part of the event, there will also be activations including food from some of the city’s top restaurants, live music performances, so-called interactive “spirit lounges” and more. 21 and over only, but you knew that.

Philadelphia Street Food Festival

Let’s be clear, Philly’s street food scene is top-tier. The city’s host of upscale fast food, food trucks and greasy spoon eateries is unparalleled. The Philadelphia Street Food Festival will serve everything up, including hoagies, cheesesteaks, tacos, wings and the like. Each greasy, cheesy food offering will be $5 or less, once you’re in, but get those tickets now as some tiers have already sold out. With food comes kid-friendly games, activities and a breakdancing expo we’d like to believe will rival what we saw at the Olympics.

Music

Leon Bridges: The Leon Tour

Singer/songwriter Leon Bridges said he leaned on his Texas upbringing for his self-titled fourth album. One of the songs, “Panther City,” is an ode to his hometown, Fort Worth. Forbes called the album one of the “coolest” releases of the year. You can weigh in on that assessment at his local tour stop on Thursday.

Leon & The Peoples

Actor Leon memorably played David Ruffin in “The Temptations” miniseries. He was so good in the role because of his real-life musical acumen which led him to form the reggae band Leon & The Peoples. They’re in town on Friday night. Whether you’re going for the music or to check out the ageless actor in person, we won’t judge.

Boney James: Slow Burn Tour

Jazz fusion icon Boney James has never won a Grammy, which seems like an oversight after four nominations and nineteen albums. But he’s been touring and recording for decades, proving that accolades aren’t always directly connected to talent. He’s in Philly on the Slow Burn tour, not coincidentally the name of his latest album.

Abdullah Ibrahim Trio

When you’re co-signed by Nelson Mandela, there’s not many more accolades you need. However, in the case of Abdullah Ibrahim, there are more, including an NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship in 2019. The 90-year-old South African pianist and composer has released over 50 albums. He’s in Philly with his trio to play selections from the most recent one, “3.”