The forecast may call for rain, but that just means bringing a poncho and umbrella to the weekend’s numerous festivals, most of which are happening rain or shine. The HBCU Festival takes over the Mann on Saturday, celebrating and sharing information about Black colleges and universities. In South Philly, the two-day South 9th Street Italian Market Festival — the one place you’re actually encouraged to climb greased poles — is going from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Lambertville, New Jersey, collaborate on New Hope PrideFest, with Saturday’s big parade starting at 11 a.m. Musicians in town include three who got their start in Philly. The Illharmonic Orchestra is in concert at City Winery on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Japanese Breakfast is at the Met Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., and The Hooters pull up there, too, on Saturday, also at 8 p.m.

Delaware

Derrick Wang’s Fearless

Where : The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 18, Sunday, May 18, 2 p.m..

: Friday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 18, Sunday, May 18, 2 p.m.. How much: $29 and up

Composer and writer Derrick Wang brings the story of pioneering aviator Hazel Ying Lee to the stage in this world premiere. Ying Lee was the first Chinese-American woman to fly for the U.S. military during World War II. Born in Oregon in 1912, she became a founding member of the Women Air Force Service Pilots in 1943. Sadly, she was killed in a mid-air plane collision just two years later. Ariana Maubach makes her OperaDelaware debut as Ying Lee in this opera with a predominantly female cast.

New Jersey

‘Whose Live Anyway?’

If you need a laugh, and who doesn’t these days, head to South Jersey for a live performance of the Emmy-nominated improv TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Watch Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray engage in audience-driven scenes, skits and songs, making each show a unique experience. It’s interactive, so be prepared to jump onstage if need be. While this is an all-ages show, organizers note that it may include some salty, albeit still PG-rated, language.

Special Events

New Hope PrideFest

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Monday, May 19

: Through Monday, May 19 How much: Various prices

Love, diversity and community are the themes for the annual, week-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Lambertville, New Jersey, towns just across the bridge from each other, collaborate on the event, which includes Saturday’s parade from the Jersey side to the Pennsylvania side. Afterward, there’s a fair, among other closing weekend events, including a tea dance, pool party and the conclusion of the cocktail contest.

EcoFair 2025

Hosted by Green Philly, this free, family-friendly event is designed to showcase the area’s eco-resources and initiatives, driving positive change. Attendees can look forward to storytelling sessions and workshops that provide actionable insights into sustainable living, art activations by Walls for Justice, a marketplace with locally made eco-friendly products and community engagement with nonprofit organizations scheduled to be on site.

Festivals Roundup

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Friday, May 16, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Friday, May 16, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

It may have changed from Wizard World to Fan Expo, but its commitment to a wide realm of pop culture remains intact. The three-day expo brings fans of sci-fi, anime, fantasy, gaming, horror, comic books and movies together with the personalities they love. Aside from live comic arts battles, gaming zones, panels and cosplay meetups, celebrities expected to appear are John Cena, Mel Gibson and William Shatner. “Back to the Future” celebrates its 40th anniversary with limited edition collectibles.

Arts & Culture

Penn & Teller: 50th Anniversary Tour

Fifty years is a long time for any relationship to last, but it’s worked out for Penn Jillette and his longtime professional partner, Teller. And they started right here, busking on the streets of Philadelphia, perfecting their stage act that features everything from sleight-of-hand card tricks to larger magic productions with nail guns and straitjackets. Over time, they’ve also been outspoken advocates for science, critical thinking and the First Amendment. They’ll celebrate five decades together onstage in Philly, where it all got started.

‘Rent’

One of the most popular musicals to ever hit Broadway, “Rent,” returns to Philly for a month of performances. Set in the late ‘90s, it follows a group of artists in New York City’s East Village as they navigate love, loss and the challenges of the AIDS crisis. Songs like “Seasons of Love” and “I’ll Cover You” are now musical theatre classics. Directed by Terrence J. Nolen and Steve Pacek, the show features Matthew Kemp as Mark Cohen, Matteo Scammell as Roger Davis and Leigha Kato as Mimi Marquez. During its run, special shows include accessible performances with open captioning and audio description on June 6 and 7, a Young Friends Night on June 5 and Teen Nights on May 30 and 31.

Third Thursday: Let’s Talk Exhibition Preview Reception

Where : National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut St.

: National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut St. When : Thursday, May 15, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

: Thursday, May 15, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. How much: $50

The National Liberty Museum’s latest exhibition, “Let’s Talk: Confronting What Divides Us,” opening Friday, is an immersive experience designed to foster meaningful conversations around some of today’s most polarizing topics. As the final installment in the museum’s “Year of Free Speech” initiative, this exhibit invites visitors to engage in civic dialogue, explore multiple perspectives and practice discussing contentious issues, including censorship, identity politics and the reach and use of technology. To celebrate the launch, the museum is hosting a preview reception May 15.

The Arts Affair

Where : REC Philly, 901 Market St.

: REC Philly, 901 Market St. When : Thursday, May 15, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

: Thursday, May 15, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. How much: $45

The annual fundraiser brings together artists, legal professionals and arts supporters for an evening of connection and creativity. Attendees can look forward to live performances, interactive art installations and a silent auction, all in support of the Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts‘ mission to provide pro bono legal services to low-income artists and small arts organizations. Performers include Philadanco, John Viscardi and Shekhinah B., Hiruy Tirfe and Maya Belardo with live music spun by local deejays as well.

‘Refigured, Unframed: An Exhibition with Philly Queer Life Drawing’

Where : William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St.

: William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St. When : Through Monday, June 30; gallery hours Monday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Through Monday, June 30; gallery hours Monday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

“Refigured, Unframed” is a collaborative exhibition with Philly Queer Life Drawing founded by Brielle DuBose and De’von Downes. This showcase features over 50 original drawings by 22 local artists, celebrating queer, transgender, overweight, disabled, and Black and Hispanic bodies. The works, created using mediums like pencil, charcoal, acrylic and watercolor, aim to reframe traditional life drawing by centering marginalized identities.

‘The 39 Steps’

Where : Lantern Theater Company, 923 Ludlow St.

: Lantern Theater Company, 923 Ludlow St. When : Friday, May 15 – Sunday, June 15

: Friday, May 15 – Sunday, June 15 How much: $25 – $47

Adapted by Patrick Barlow from John Buchan’s 1915 novel and Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film, “The 39 Steps” transforms a classic espionage tale into a theatrical comedy. The story follows Richard Hannay, an ordinary man entangled in a web of spies and intrigue. With just four actors portraying over 150 characters, the play delivers quick changes, clever staging and physical humor. Directed by Charles McMahon, the cast features Jered McLenigan as Hannay, with Lee Minora, Dave Johnson and Eli Lynn taking on multiple roles. Please note: Accessibility is limited at St. Stephen’s Lantern Theater; it requires navigating a flight of stairs, with no elevator service available.

28th Annual First Glance Film Festival

Where : Film Society Bourse, 400 Ranstead St.

: Film Society Bourse, 400 Ranstead St. When : Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18 How much: $7.18 – $268.61

This three-day fest showcases a diverse lineup of over 35 independent films, including shorts, features, documentaries and web series from local, national and international filmmakers. Each screening is followed by a 15-minute Q&A session providing audiences with an opportunity to engage directly with the creative minds behind the movies. Tickets are available for individual screenings, and various tiers of VIP all-access passes can be purchased for the entire festival.

Food & Drink

Third Thursday Night Market

Where : Frankford Avenue and Cottman Avenue

: Frankford Avenue and Cottman Avenue When : Thursday, May 15, 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

: Thursday, May 15, 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Mayfair kicks off its seasonal Night Markets every third Thursday through September 18. Like the Asian night markets that inspired it, Mayfair’s will feature food, vendors, live performances and community good vibes.

Philly Wine Festival

The nation’s oldest zoo has become the unlikely venue for outdoor events, including cultural, food and drink fests. This one emphasizes wine and things that go with it, like live music and food, via pay-as-you-go vendors onsite. Over 30 local, regional and international wine brands will offer sample tastings. Your ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and complimentary zoo access. Don’t let the forecast stop you, the event will go on, rain or shine, so keep an umbrella handy.

Outdoors

15th Annual Run To Rebuild

Where: Forbidden Drive, 200 W. Northwestern Ave., Fairmount Park

When: Saturday, May 17, 8 a.m. – noon

How much: $40 registration

Philadelphia’s aging homes can cause problems for homeowners trying to remain in their homes, especially as they, too, get older. Rebuilding Together Philadelphia does its part to alleviate those challenges by providing critical home repairs for low-income homeowners. Since 1988, they’ve helped improve over 2,300 homes across the city. Their 15th annual fundraiser is an all-ages event that includes a timed 5K and a two-mile walk. You can also run either race virtually. If you opt for in-person, check the website for any weather-related updates.

Music

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

You might not initially recognize him without his signature multicolored hair extensions, but funk pioneer George Clinton’s wealth of musical expertise is easily identifiable. The longtime leader of the seminal funk bands Parliament/Funkadelic, Clinton is also considered a hip-hop pioneer as his music is among the most sampled in the genre. He’ll be in the ‘burbs this weekend making the case for Afrofuturism and tearing the roof off the sucka. If you know, you know.

Japanese Breakfast

Where : The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.

: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St. When : Thursday, May 15 and Friday, May 16, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, May 15 and Friday, May 16, 8 p.m. How much: $35 and up

Michelle Zauner’s Philly bonafides began when she attended Bryn Mawr College, where she founded an early band, Post Post, in 2011. After that faltered, she joined Birthday Girlz and Little Big League but found her groove as Japanese Breakfast, releasing three studio albums and writing a bestselling book, “Crying in H-Mart,” in 2021. Her triumphant two-show Philly return supports her latest release, “For Melancholy Brunettes (and Sad Women),” which delves into themes of grief and the passage of time.

Phoenix and the Illharmonic Orchestra

In an eclectic mashup of genres, Philly native Jeffrey McNeill — known as Thee Phantom — blends the raw energy of hip-hop with the rich textures of orchestral music in the Illharmonic Orchestra. In 2002, he became the first hip-hop artist to perform at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia. By 2015, Illharmonic made history as only the third hip-hop group to headline Carnegie Hall. Thee Phantom’s wife, Andrea Coln, known as “The Phoenix,” performs with him. They’re on stage in his hometown ahead of The Phoenix’s solo project coming later this year.

The Hooters

It’s a big weekend for hometown bands. The Hooters head back to their old stomping grounds at the Philly performance on their 45 Alive tour, celebrating their 45th anniversary. The band’s founders, Eric Bazilian and Rob Hyman, are still making new music. In 2023, they released “Rocking & Swing,” their first studio album since 2010, and their latest single, “Pendulum,” came out this week.