Sunday, Dec. 11, Sunday, Dec. 25 How much: Adults, $8 children 5-11, $4, children 5 and under, free Family rate (2 adults, 2 children), $20.

When George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River on Christmas Day 1776, it didn’t seem like a good idea. They came upon a snowstorm, their backup never arrived, and the dreaded Hessians waited for them on the other side. But as history shows, the Americans somehow united to win the pivotal Battle of Trenton, and ultimately the Revolutionary War. During “The Crossing Reenactment” the heroic moment will be recreated on Saturday, and on Christmas Day, along with other Colonial-era demonstrations and activities.

Fairmont Park Holiday Bike Ride

A bike ride through the park can be great solo but is even better with a group. Fairmont Park’s Holiday Bike Ride is a guided 6-7 mile tour of East Fairmount Park emphasizing holiday-themed history and locations. It starts at Lloyd Hall and ends at the Philly Christmas Trees market at Lemon Hill Mansion. Pre-and post-ride refreshments will be served. Helmets are required throughout the ride; minors 14 and up must be accompanied by an adult.

Music

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Modern Christmas

Take timeless classics and remix them with a period feel? That’s the assignment Scott Bradlee understood when he created Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Modern Christmas. Songs like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” are transformed into 20s hot jazz, 50s doo-wop, and 60s Motown, among other styles. The show is an all-ages event, and draws from the dancers, vocalists, and instrumentalists that have appeared on Bradlee’s 5-million-plus YouTube subscribers.

Ween

Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St. How much: $49 – $109 When Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo met in junior high in New Hope, Pa., they had no idea that three decades later, they’d be the frontmen for an alternative rock band with a cult following. As Gene and Dean Ween, they’ve released nine studio albums. The pair is back home for two nights at the Met Philadelphia.

Marsha Ambrosius & Keke Wyatt: Love and Laughter

R & B vocalists Marsha Ambrosius and Keke Wyatt combine vocal prowess with comedy in the Love & Laughterconcert which also features comedians Teddy Carpenter and Daphnique Springs. Ambrosius, a member of the duo Floetry, is now kicking it solo on her 2018 album, “Nyla” . Wyatt’s “Keke Covers” was released in 2017.

New Jersey

A Christmas Carol

One of several iterations of “A Christmas Carol ” in the area, director Lauren Keating’s adaptation incorporates one of the most diverse casts. She says it reflects the population of Charles Dickens’ London in 1843, which was composed of people from many backgrounds. Ebenezer Scrooge is played by actress Dee Pelletier, which Keating says reflects the choice of the best actor for the role. “We use he/him pronouns, it’s that same classic long jacket, top hat, night shirt, all those classic elements played by the most incredible actor for this role, which happens to be a woman.”

Delaware

Candlelight Concert

Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. How much: $15

Through their association with People-to-People, pianists Olivia Geiser and Noëlle Grüebler traveled from Winterthur, Switzerland to perform a Candlelight Concert. After Evelina Gabrielle du Pont married Jacques-Antoine Bidermann, he named the Winterthur estate after his ancestral home. The program “Winterthur and Music” incorporates music from Winterthur, Switzerland composers, connecting the museum with the city that inspired it.