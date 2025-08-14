Billy Idol, Art Under the Stars, the Philadelphia Folk Fest and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Aug. 14–17: Comedian Jim Gaffigan in Delaware, Jazz on the Ave. in North Philly and Collingswood Arts Fest in South Jersey are among the highlights.Listen 5:40
The weekend’s packed with music, food and festivals. Friday kicks off with the Philadelphia Folk Festival in Upper Salford, Pennsylvania, featuring 40+ local acts, plus comedian Jim Gaffigan’s Everything Is Wonderful! Tour in Selbyville, Delaware and My Chemical Romance’s Long Live The Black Parade tour at the Wells Fargo Center. Saturday is festival central: Jazz on the Ave. in North Philly, the Festival of India at Cherry Street Pier and Pickle-Palooza in Croydon — with Billy Idol rocking The Mann. Sunday keeps the energy high with Philly Taco Fest at Xfinity Live!, Hiatus Kaiyote at Franklin Music Hall and ‘90s R&B super group SWV checks in for a performance at Dell Music Center.
Delaware
Jim Gaffigan: Everything is Wonderful! Tour
- Where: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del.
- When: Friday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m.
- How much: $69 – $139
He’s the ultimate hyphenate, a comedian-actor-writer-producer, multi‑platinum‑selling recording artist, three‑time Emmy winner and eight‑time Grammy nominee. After headlining 11 comedy specials, Gaffigan is now touring with his Everything Is Wonderful! stand‑up comedy tour, which stops in Selbyville, Delaware, this weekend.
New Jersey
Garden State Film Festival: Best of the Fest
- Where: The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, N.J.
- When: Thursday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m.
- How much: $17
During the Garden State Film Festival back in March, the feature “Ballad of a Hustler,” the documentary “The Waiting Game” and the comedic short “Portland is the New Portland” were the big winners. At this fest recap, a reception is followed by a curated showcase of the best shorts. And the event is more than just entertainment as a portion of the evening’s proceeds supports the Ducktown Neighborhood Community Development Corporation. Pro tip: Garage parking is free with your ticket.
19th annual Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival
- Where: Downtown Collingswood, Haddon Avenue
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, Sunday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Haddon Avenue transforms into an open-air art gallery during the annual fest. This year, it features more than 200 juried artists from across the tristate area showcasing work in ceramics, jewelry, woodworking and more. Emerging artists will have their own “Artist’s Alley on Irvin” along with an interactive Folklife Zone and a solo exhibit, “Visions of the Idyllic” by Chinese ink painter Shutian Cao. In addition to browsing one-of-a-kind handmade items, attendees can enjoy live music, alfresco dining from local eateries and participate in a raffle of artist-donated pieces benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.
Special Events
Jazz on the Avenue
- Where: Cecil B. Moore Ave. between Broad and 17th Street
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, noon – 8:30 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
A vibrant celebration of music, culture and community, the annual community festival — now in its 18th year — encompasses jazz, soul, gospel and R&B with a lineup of local talent and emerging artists. Presented by Beech Companies, the fest honors Philly’s deep musical legacy while spotlighting small businesses and Black-owned brands at one of the main intersections in the Temple/North Philly communities.
The 2025 lineup features performances by artists including Suzann Christine, Safa, Dominic Patrick, Queen of the Pen, Imani “Sax Bae” Lauren, Peyton “Ms. Drumz” Bailey, Mad Beatz Philly, DJ She’J Q’dee and Gab’Amour. Radio personalities Lady B, Mina Say What and Dyana Williams will host.
Festival of India and the Philadelphia Caribbean Festival
- Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., noon – 8 p.m., respectively
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Though the city’s annual series of cultural festivals has moved from its longtime home at the now-closed Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, they’re still going strong at a different venue. This weekend, both the Festival of India and the Caribbean Festival are at Cherry Street Pier. Sponsored by the Council of Indian Organizations, Indian Independence Day features Indian cuisine, including chicken tikka masala, lassi, vada pav and dosa, along with classical and Bollywood dance and music. At the 39th annual Caribbean Festival, 15 nations will be represented. Live reggae, cool jazz, dance performances, a marketplace and the Caribbean Children’s Village are all part of the celebration.
Pro tip: On-street parking is limited, ride-share is recommended, or be prepared to pay to park in a garage/lot.
Delco Chalk Fest
- Where: 12 Reaney St., Chester, Pa. (just outside of Subaru Park)
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, Sunday, Aug. 17, noon – 6 p.m., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
The inaugural festival celebrates public art as part of Visit Delco’s initiative to celebrate public art and public spaces in the county. The all-ages event turns walkways into canvases where amateur and professional artists create chalk murals live on-site. Beyond the art, the event features a full day of family-friendly activities, including live music spun by DJ Greg G, interactive art stations, an artisan market, food trucks and giveaways.
Fiesta Futbolera
- Where: South Ninth Street
- When: Sunday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free
The Philadelphia Union, the Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia and the Mayor’s Latino Engagement Office come together for the second annual community festival that blends a love for soccer with Latino culture. This year’s celebration is expected to draw more than 4,000 people for a full day of live music, food from over 30 local vendors and family-friendly activities supported by 20 community organizations. Philadelphia Soccer 2026 will be on-site recruiting some of the 3,000 volunteers needed for the FIFA World Cup 26, offering locals a chance to be part of the global sporting event that comes through Philly next year.
Arts & Culture
Art Under the Stars
- Where: The Sculpture Garden, 1714 N. Mascher St.
- When: Friday, Aug. 16, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: $23.18 – $44.52
The third celebration of living artists, music, food and community has quickly grown into one of the city’s most anticipated grassroots art events, known for spotlighting high-caliber visual artists. The 2025 edition promises an unforgettable atmosphere with DJ sets by Brotha Taaj and YNGFU, live jazz from Dahi Divine and a spread of summer-themed cocktails, bites and treats from Cloud Cups Gelato. The event’s dress code is “barbecue fresh,” i.e., comfortable, stylish and ready to dance.
CatVideoFest 2025
- Where: Bryn Mawr Film Institute, 824 Lancaster Ave.
- When: Sunday, Aug. 17, noon
- How much: $11.75 – $16.25
When there are probably a million cat videos on YouTube, why would you pay to see them elsewhere? But, wait, give us a minute to convince you that there’s nothing like seeing them with others who share your passion. If your guilty pleasure is the array of weird and hilarious cat behaviors, head out to the annual fest, which celebrates cats with a curated compilation of all their shenanigans. This family‑friendly screening features a 75‑minute reel of the internet’s most viral cat clips and animations. A portion of the proceeds support Main Line Animal Rescue, where you can always adopt your own feline and shoot videos that may end up in the next year’s fest.
She Loves Me
- Where: Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St., New Hope, Pa.
- When: Friday, Aug. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 14
- How much: $32 – $90
This bustling world of 1930s Budapest is viewed through the lens of a classic love story. Inspired by “The Shop Around the Corner,” which then morphed into the movie “You’ve Got Mail!” the musical version follows perfumery clerks Amalia and Georg, who bicker with each other but are both seeking love by connecting with anonymous pen pals. We think you can guess what happens next. A pay-what-you-can performance on Friday makes for a cheap date night to nurture your relationship. Tickets will be available starting at 5:30 p.m., but plan to be there early as they’re available on a first‑come, first‑served basis.
Food & Drink
Pickle-Palooza
- Where: Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, 909 Ray Ave. Croydon, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, noon – 7 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
In a pickle? This time, it’s for good reason. It’s a celebration of all things salty and briny hosted by Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company. This free, all-ages event turns the brewery and beer garden into a pickle lover’s paradise, featuring local vendors like Fishtown Pickle Project, Brine Street Picklery and Forest Floor Foods. If that wasn’t enough for discerning pickle fans, the event includes specially brewed pickle beer and on-theme cocktails. There are games, giveaways and even a free screening of “An American Pickle.”
Jollof Festival
- Where: 2000 Belmont Mansion Drive
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: $20 – $65, kids under 10, free
The jollof wars are ongoing, but they might be resolved this weekend, at least temporarily. The African food staple is hotly debated by those who prefer the Nigerian or Ghanaian versions. Combatants will have the chance to cook it off this weekend as the fest returns to Belmont Mansion. Nigerians claim the smoky, pepper‑forward jollof, while Ghanaians favor a sweeter, herb‑inflected interpretation. Chefs from across the region will compete for the coveted title of Jollof Rice Champion, while attendees can sample regional variations and cast their votes. More than just a food fest, the event immerses guests in music, dance, art and family‑friendly fun that showcase the richness of diasporic traditions.
Tall Sips Onboard Galeza
- Where: Grazela Primiero, Spruce Street Harbor Park
- When: Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- How much: $18
Set sail for a unique evening at the monthly pop-up bar aboard the city’s official tall ship in partnership with Philadelphia Brewing Company and Commonwealth Ciders. Docked along the waterfront, the 124-year-old Gazela transforms into a floating beer garden, offering craft brews, nonalcoholic options and sunset views from the deck. Your ticket includes your first drink, and while the ship stays docked, the party vibes are flowing during this waterfront happy hour.
Philly Taco Fest
- Where: Xfinity Live! 1100 Pattison Ave.
- When: Sunday, Aug. 17, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: $9.99 – $74.99
For the eighth edition of the popular event, over 45 taco and food vendors are serving more than 130 styles of tacos, alongside margarita bars, tequila flights and a giant nacho station. Lucha libre wrestling, mechanical bull rides, axe throwing, chili pepper and taco‑eating contests and a kids’ fun zone complete with bounce houses, piñata smashing and face painting, are among the activities offered at the hourslong fest geared to all ages. Live music and DJs on multiple stages include mariachi bands and folkloric performers.
Music
62nd Philadelphia Folk Fest
- Where: Old Pool Farm, 1212 Barnbridge Dr., Collegeville, Pa.
- When: Friday, Aug. 15 – Sunday, Aug. 17, gates open at 10 a.m. each day
- How much: $5 – $535
One of the longest-running outdoor music festivals in North America, it was founded by the Philadelphia Folksong Society in 1962. Over that time, it evolved from a local folk gathering into a multigenerational, multicultural celebration. Beyond the music, festival goers can pitch a tent or bring a recreational vehicle to enjoy overnight camping on the festival grounds, complete with jam sessions under the stars, a craft village and family activities. The 2025 lineup features 40 artists from the greater Philadelphia area, part of PFS’s Musical Artists Cooperative. In addition, genre-spanning headliners like Alejandro Escovedo, Eileen Ivers, The Gibson Brothers, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, The Lee Boys and Ordinary Elephant are scheduled to perform.
My Chemical Romance – Long Live: The Black Parade North American Tour
- Where: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way
- When: Friday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m.
- How much: $222 and up
Straight out of Newark, New Jersey, the band helped define the emo and alternative scenes of the 2000s. In 2004, they rose to global fame with “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge,” and in 2006, they released “The Black Parade,” generating critical acclaim as one of the groundbreaking albums of its time. After a six-year hiatus, MCR reunited in 2019 and are now taking their latest release, a deluxe edition of “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge,” on the road as part of a world tour. They make a stop in Philly on Friday night.
Billy Idol: It’s A Nice Day To Tour…Again
- Where: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $40 – $220+
His big hits, including “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell” and “Dancing with Myself,” continue to influence his successors, though they haven’t been as good at imitating the charisma that made him so prominent in the MTV-era. Nominated for the first time this year for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Idol released “Dream Into It,” his first full-length studio album in over a decade, in April. It’s billed as an autobiographical concept album, featuring collaborations with Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart. Supporting the album on the “It’s a Nice Day To… Tour Again!” North American tour, he’s joined by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at his Philly stop at The Mann.
Linkin Park From Zero World Tour
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $84 and up
After a long hiatus following the loss of lead singer Chester Bennington, who passed away in 2017, the band regrouped in 2024 with a new lineup. Fronted by Emily Armstrong, formerly of Dead Sara, and driven by Mike Shinoda, the only founding member still on the road, Linkin Park’s 2024 release “From Zero” represents a new start. Its lead singles, “The Emptiness Machine” and “Two Faced,” blend the band’s signature mix of moody intensity with lyrics on rebirth and continuity. In support of the album, Linkin Park is on a 2025 world tour, visiting over 50 cities across multiple continents, including a stop at the Wells Fargo Center.
SWV
- Where: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive
- When: Sunday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m.
- How much: $68 and up
The ‘90s were a vibe — a time when girl groups reigned and summertime hits blared out of car radios everywhere. In the streaming era, things are different, but those groups are still treasured. Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson‑George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons of SWV are one of them. Their hits “Weak”, “Right Here (Human Nature Remix),” “I’m So Into You” and “Rain” earned them a loyal fanbase and multiplatinum success. After a lengthy break, they became reality TV stars and teamed up with fellow ‘90s hitmakers Xscape for last summer’s Queens of R&B Tour. Now, SWV is bringing their voices and stage presence to the Dell, capping a diverse weekend of music in the city.
Hiatus Kaiyote
- Where: Franklin Music Hall, 421 N. Seventh St.
- When: Sunday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.
- How much: $54.42
The Australian neo‑soul and jazz‑funk quartet composed of singer‑guitarist Nai Palm, bassist Paul Bender, keyboardist Simon Mavin and drummer Perrin Moss got started in Melbourne in 2011, via a series of fortuitous connections. From there, their blend of neo‑soul, jazz, psychedelia and electronic beats earned them the co-sign of artists including Prince, Questlove and Erykah Badu. Eventually, they became the first band released on producer Salaam Remi’s Flying Buddha label. Their fourth studio album, “Love Heart Cheat Code,” dropped in June 2024. They’re back in Philly at Franklin Music Hall, which native Philadelphians remember as the old Electric Factory.
