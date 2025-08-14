The weekend’s packed with music, food and festivals. Friday kicks off with the Philadelphia Folk Festival in Upper Salford, Pennsylvania, featuring 40+ local acts, plus comedian Jim Gaffigan’s Everything Is Wonderful! Tour in Selbyville, Delaware and My Chemical Romance’s Long Live The Black Parade tour at the Wells Fargo Center. Saturday is festival central: Jazz on the Ave. in North Philly, the Festival of India at Cherry Street Pier and Pickle-Palooza in Croydon — with Billy Idol rocking The Mann. Sunday keeps the energy high with Philly Taco Fest at Xfinity Live!, Hiatus Kaiyote at Franklin Music Hall and ‘90s R&B super group SWV checks in for a performance at Dell Music Center.

Delaware

Jim Gaffigan: Everything is Wonderful! Tour

He’s the ultimate hyphenate, a comedian-actor-writer-producer, multi‑platinum‑selling recording artist, three‑time Emmy winner and eight‑time Grammy nominee. After headlining 11 comedy specials, Gaffigan is now touring with his Everything Is Wonderful! stand‑up comedy tour, which stops in Selbyville, Delaware, this weekend.

New Jersey

Garden State Film Festival: Best of the Fest

Where : The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, N.J.

: The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. When : Thursday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m.

: Thursday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m. How much: $17

During the Garden State Film Festival back in March, the feature “Ballad of a Hustler,” the documentary “The Waiting Game” and the comedic short “Portland is the New Portland” were the big winners. At this fest recap, a reception is followed by a curated showcase of the best shorts. And the event is more than just entertainment as a portion of the evening’s proceeds supports the Ducktown Neighborhood Community Development Corporation. Pro tip: Garage parking is free with your ticket.

19th annual Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival

Where : Downtown Collingswood, Haddon Avenue

: Downtown Collingswood, Haddon Avenue When : Saturday, Aug. 16, Sunday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 16, Sunday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Haddon Avenue transforms into an open-air art gallery during the annual fest. This year, it features more than 200 juried artists from across the tristate area showcasing work in ceramics, jewelry, woodworking and more. Emerging artists will have their own “Artist’s Alley on Irvin” along with an interactive Folklife Zone and a solo exhibit, “Visions of the Idyllic” by Chinese ink painter Shutian Cao. In addition to browsing one-of-a-kind handmade items, attendees can enjoy live music, alfresco dining from local eateries and participate in a raffle of artist-donated pieces benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.

Special Events

Jazz on the Avenue

Where : Cecil B. Moore Ave. between Broad and 17th Street

: Cecil B. Moore Ave. between Broad and 17th Street When : Saturday, Aug. 16, noon – 8:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 16, noon – 8:30 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

A vibrant celebration of music, culture and community, the annual community festival — now in its 18th year — encompasses jazz, soul, gospel and R&B with a lineup of local talent and emerging artists. Presented by Beech Companies, the fest honors Philly’s deep musical legacy while spotlighting small businesses and Black-owned brands at one of the main intersections in the Temple/North Philly communities.

The 2025 lineup features performances by artists including Suzann Christine, Safa, Dominic Patrick, Queen of the Pen, Imani “Sax Bae” Lauren, Peyton “Ms. Drumz” Bailey, Mad Beatz Philly, DJ She’J Q’dee and Gab’Amour. Radio personalities Lady B, Mina Say What and Dyana Williams will host.

Festival of India and the Philadelphia Caribbean Festival

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Saturday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., noon – 8 p.m., respectively

: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., noon – 8 p.m., respectively How much: Free, pay as you go

Though the city’s annual series of cultural festivals has moved from its longtime home at the now-closed Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, they’re still going strong at a different venue. This weekend, both the Festival of India and the Caribbean Festival are at Cherry Street Pier. Sponsored by the Council of Indian Organizations, Indian Independence Day features Indian cuisine, including chicken tikka masala, lassi, vada pav and dosa, along with classical and Bollywood dance and music. At the 39th annual Caribbean Festival, 15 nations will be represented. Live reggae, cool jazz, dance performances, a marketplace and the Caribbean Children’s Village are all part of the celebration.

Pro tip: On-street parking is limited, ride-share is recommended, or be prepared to pay to park in a garage/lot.

Delco Chalk Fest

Where : 12 Reaney St., Chester, Pa. (just outside of Subaru Park)

: 12 Reaney St., Chester, Pa. (just outside of Subaru Park) When : Saturday, Aug. 16, Sunday, Aug. 17, noon – 6 p.m., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 16, Sunday, Aug. 17, noon – 6 p.m., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The inaugural festival celebrates public art as part of Visit Delco’s initiative to celebrate public art and public spaces in the county. The all-ages event turns walkways into canvases where amateur and professional artists create chalk murals live on-site. Beyond the art, the event features a full day of family-friendly activities, including live music spun by DJ Greg G, interactive art stations, an artisan market, food trucks and giveaways.

Fiesta Futbolera

Where : South Ninth Street

: South Ninth Street When : Sunday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free

The Philadelphia Union, the Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia and the Mayor’s Latino Engagement Office come together for the second annual community festival that blends a love for soccer with Latino culture. This year’s celebration is expected to draw more than 4,000 people for a full day of live music, food from over 30 local vendors and family-friendly activities supported by 20 community organizations. Philadelphia Soccer 2026 will be on-site recruiting some of the 3,000 volunteers needed for the FIFA World Cup 26, offering locals a chance to be part of the global sporting event that comes through Philly next year.

Arts & Culture

Art Under the Stars

The third celebration of living artists, music, food and community has quickly grown into one of the city’s most anticipated grassroots art events, known for spotlighting high-caliber visual artists. The 2025 edition promises an unforgettable atmosphere with DJ sets by Brotha Taaj and YNGFU, live jazz from Dahi Divine and a spread of summer-themed cocktails, bites and treats from Cloud Cups Gelato. The event’s dress code is “barbecue fresh,” i.e., comfortable, stylish and ready to dance.

CatVideoFest 2025

When there are probably a million cat videos on YouTube, why would you pay to see them elsewhere? But, wait, give us a minute to convince you that there’s nothing like seeing them with others who share your passion. If your guilty pleasure is the array of weird and hilarious cat behaviors, head out to the annual fest, which celebrates cats with a curated compilation of all their shenanigans. This family‑friendly screening features a 75‑minute reel of the internet’s most viral cat clips and animations. A portion of the proceeds support Main Line Animal Rescue, where you can always adopt your own feline and shoot videos that may end up in the next year’s fest.

She Loves Me