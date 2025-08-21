If your weekend plans could use a little color, culture and creativity, there’s no shortage of options. It all starts Thursday with the first-ever Philadelphia Comedy Festival, where local and national comedians come together for a series of events and shows through Sunday. Also Thursday, iconic rock band The Who say their Philly goodbyes during their farewell tour at Xfinity Mobile Arena. On Saturday, two unique but popular events happen on the streets and in the city’s bookstores. First, the Philly Naked Bike Ride, which focuses on rider safety and body positivity. And the self-guided Philly Bookstore Crawl celebrates indie bookstores in the city and ‘burbs. Also on Saturday, the Creator Festival at Cherry Street Pier showcases the city’s most creative people, while the inaugural Bald Fest brings people together who have shed their hair, whether they chose to or not. On Friday, Jaimoe and Friends of the Brothers continue the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band for a night of Southern-fried soul and blues. And to close out the weekend on a high note, the incomparable Quincy Jones is honored with a White Party at City Winery, a tribute to the man who dominated pop culture for multiple decades.

Delaware

Arts & Jazz Festival

Where : Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del.

: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del. When : Friday, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 22, 4 p.m. How much: Free

Music and art come to Delmarva with artists from around the region displaying their work with a jazz concert as the finale. This year’s lineup features international vibraphonist Joe Baione and The Joe Baione Vibraphone Experience, Jazzy Blu, the Washington D.C.-area jazz and R&B ensemble, and the genre-blurring Lao Tizer Band. All admission and parking are free, but parking is limited, so arrive early or plan to use the off-site shuttle. Concessions will be available for purchase.

New Jersey

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

Although Glenn Miller’s life was cut short, the big band sound he pioneered has thrived in the decades since his untimely death. Now a full 18‑piece ensemble performs his beloved clarinet‑led melodies, classic arrangements from his civilian and U.S. Air Force bands and contemporary numbers as well. Under the supervision of current music director Erik Stabnau, expect to hear swing classics like “Moonlight Serenade,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.” Since the original band’s founding in the late 1930s, and reformed in the mid‑’50s, a changing corps of dedicated musicians has kept Miller’s sound alive. The performance offers premium seating options and an early opening of the theatre’s Vaudeville Bar.

Special Events

Philadelphia Comedy Festival

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, Aug. 21 – Sunday, Aug. 24

: Thursday, Aug. 21 – Sunday, Aug. 24 How much: Various prices

The inaugural four‑day event features over 100 comedians, from hometown favorites to internationally acclaimed acts. Spread across multiple iconic Center City venues, the festival packs in stand‑up showcases, live podcasts, workshops and networking opportunities to elevate the city’s comedy culture. Whether you’re looking to catch your next favorite comic, dive into a podcast taping or sharpen your own stage skills via open mics, this brand-new festival has something to offer. Check out the full schedule here.

The Philly Bookstore Crawl

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, Aug. 23

: Saturday, Aug. 23 How much: Free, pay as you go

Reading is fundamental, or so the old public service announcements said. In a digital world, relaxing into a good book is more necessary than ever. This annual event celebrates the city’s vibrant indie bookstore scene by inviting readers to explore a variety of local shops, offering special deals, author events and unique giveaways. Now in its third year, the crawl has expanded with more stores and more events. You don’t have to register, sign up or follow any pace but your own. Participating bookstores include: 50 Watts Books, A Novel Idea, American Grammar, Big Blue Marble, Booked, The Broken Spine, Multiverse Philly, Reeds & Company, Harriets Bookshop, Uncle Bobbie’s and many more. A downloadable “passport” and an interactive map will help plan your route.

Community Appreciation Day

Where : Point Breeze Avenue at Tasker Street

: Point Breeze Avenue at Tasker Street When : Saturday, April 23, noon – 8 p.m.

: Saturday, April 23, noon – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay-as-you-go

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson has hosted the neighborhood block party since his days as a state representative in 2009. This year, it boasts not only a full day of music, free food and community resources, but also a book bag giveaway, amusement-park style rides for kids and local vendors selling merch and handmade goods. Even if you’re not from the area, it’s worth stopping by for the concert that includes hip-hop stars Jadakiss and Styles P of The Lox, R&B singer Chanté Moore, ‘90s group Next and Philly’s own Urban Guerilla Orchestra.

Festival of Flight

Where : New Garden Flying Field, 235 Newark Road, Toughkanemon, Pa.

: New Garden Flying Field, 235 Newark Road, Toughkanemon, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $16.48 – $57.67

One of the longest-running local air show traditions blends aerobatics with classic cars, tractors and military aircraft. Though it started solely as an air show, over the years, the fest added a display of vintage cars. If you came to see the classic vehicles and aircraft, you’ll be more than happy to know there is also a dedicated kids’ zone, a drone show, fireworks, a 5K, a beer/wine garden and a food and craft marketplace.

Philly Naked Bike Ride

Where : Location will be posted on their website 24 hours prior

: Location will be posted on their website 24 hours prior When : Saturday, Aug. 23, start time TBD

: Saturday, Aug. 23, start time TBD How much: Free, no registration required

Go as bare as you dare is the overriding ethos at this annual Philly event. It’s one of the most well-known legs of the global World Naked Bike Ride, which started back in 2004. Philly’s version has been rolling since 2009. The ride’s themes are bike safety and body positivity, enhanced by an optional body-painting preride event. The ride is open to any “human-powered” vehicle and incorporates a code of conduct to keep the ride respectful and safe. Over the years, turnout moved into the thousands, making Philly’s ride one of the largest in the country.

The Bald Fest

Where : Greys Ferry Skatepark 3600 Greys Ferry Ave. (under the bridge)

: Greys Ferry Skatepark 3600 Greys Ferry Ave. (under the bridge) When : Saturday, Aug. 23, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 23, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Men and women can showcase their shiny pates at Philly’s first festival dedicated to bald baes. Organized by rapper Abstract Louv — who wants to celebrate being newly bald — this event invites everyone who is freshly shaved, balding or all the way there to kick back with music, snacks and zero judgment. On the schedule: a skateboard contest, head shaves by a local barber and even bald caps for those who want to join the movement in solidarity. Abstract Louv himself and electronic artist NO SIR E are performing.

Arts & Culture

August Twilight In The Garden

Every fourth‑Friday evening through October is a BYOBBS, Bring Your Own Booze, Blanket and Snacks, and an opportunity to lounge among the glittering walls of the famed mosaic museum, while enjoying live music and hands-on art workshops. The August event features jazz-infused artist David Bamber with art tables hosted by Mickayel Thurin, where guests can explore layered mixed-media projects using materials provided by the venue. Tours of the rarely viewed basement are included in the ticket, as well as the recently opened exhibit, “Reframed Realities: Works by Anthony Smith Jr.”

The Curator Festival

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Saturday, Aug. 23, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Now entering its third year, the gathering of Philly creatives, including musicians, DJs, visual artists and local brands, comes together for an event that combines art, music, food, fun and community. You’ll catch rising performers playing every genre, a video game tournament, a beat‑making competition, curated art installations, food and fashion stalls, giveaways, a beer garden and more. Instead of a polished corporate launch, it’s a grassroots, friendly platform that helps Philly’s independent creators and small businesses meet people, network, share their talents and just hang out.

2nd Annual Urban Art Fest 52

Where : Urban Art Gallery, 262 S. 52nd St.

: Urban Art Gallery, 262 S. 52nd St. When : Saturday, Aug. 23, noon – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 23, noon – 7 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

The Black-owned gallery is a welcome addition to a once-bustling commercial corridor that faced its challenges in recent years. The block party-splash-arts-festival brings 50 emerging Black artists from the area to showcase their work, along with interactive arts stations, kids’ arts activities and four live bands. One of the performers is expected to be rap star T.I.’s son, Buddy Red, who has a new song, “Sold His Soul,” out now. Surprise, surprise, he’s more blues than hip-hop. Though admission is free, registration is required to attend.

Pirate Day

Where : Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road

: Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road When : Saturday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. How much: $19 for adults, $13 for children 6-10, seniors $17, active military and children under 5 are free.

Shiver me timbers. Yup, you’ve guessed it, the category is “things pirates say,” which you can spend all day saying at the themed festival. Live weapons demonstrations, musket fire and all, scavenger hunts, guided tours and a mock pirate skirmish are scheduled. There’s also singalongs with the Sea Dogs, who belt out sea shanties in full pirate regalia. The all-ages event is an immersive history of pirates in the area and why the British built the fort where they did. If you ever wanted to be a swashbuckler, here’s your chance. And you don’t have to walk the plank.

Ukrainian Independence Folk Festival

Where : Tryzub Ukrainian American Sport Center, 1 Lower State Road, North Wales, Pa.

: Tryzub Ukrainian American Sport Center, 1 Lower State Road, North Wales, Pa. When : Sunday, Aug. 24, noon – 8 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 24, noon – 8 p.m. How much: $20, children 14 and under free, tickets sold at the door only

Despite the ongoing war, the Ukrainian American Sport Center celebrates Ukraine’s 34th Independence Day with its annual showcase of culture, unity and resilience. Festival highlights include performances by the Voloshky Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Spirit of the Dance Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, violinist Iannesa Tymochko Dekajlo, singer/songwriter Iryna Lonchyna and VoX EThNIKA Orchestra. Ukrainian ethnic foods will be offered alongside an arts and crafts market. The 2025 festival honors the memories of U.S. service members Bobby Pietrangelo and Corey Nawrocki, who died defending Ukraine.

Kids

Caution! Don’t Try This At Home Day

For one day only, the Franklin Institute transforms science into a full-scale spectacle — complete with fire, explosions, high-flying launches and jaw-dropping chemistry demonstrations led by trained professionals. Expect thrilling displays of gravity, pressure, combustion and chemical reactions, including a 500-ball blast using ultra-cold liquid nitrogen, a Jell-O drop, slime experiments and a hydrogen-balloon explosion — all under tightly controlled conditions. Adding to the excitement, the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Youth Troupe will perform, and a neighborhood fire truck will be on hand. Let’s just hope the kids don’t try this at home.

Food & Drink

Vegandale Fest

Where : Philadelphia Navy Yard, Marine Parade Grounds, 4747 N. Broad St.

: Philadelphia Navy Yard, Marine Parade Grounds, 4747 N. Broad St. When : Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

: Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $15 – $35

Vegan food choices of all kinds are on display at this annual fest dedicated to all things meatless. Billed as North America’s largest vegan festival, it boasts more than 100 local, national and global vendors. They include Seafood Vegan, Southern Fried Vegan, Twisted Plants, Cheezy Vegan and NahMaStay Vegan. But food’s not the only offering — there’s an all-day DJ set, interactive installations and plentiful shopping options.

Fonthill Castle Beer Fest

Craft beer and music punctuate this annual fundraiser hosted by the Bucks County Historical Society, pairing local and regional brews with a relaxed outdoor atmosphere. Your ticket includes live music, food trucks, outdoor games and a complimentary tasting glass to remember the day. VIP access includes a cordoned-off lounge with exclusive beers, high-end food and air conditioning. All proceeds support education, preservation and conservation programs across the Fonthill and Mercer Museum grounds. So while you’re sampling beers, you’re also contributing to local preservation efforts. Doesn’t it feel good?

Comedy

Hari Kondabolu

If you can catch the Brooklyn-based comedian and writer originally from Queens, it’s worth your time. Kondabolu’s known for smart, socially aware stand-up that hits on race, politics and pop culture, once getting a co-sign from The New York Times as one of the “most exciting” political comics today. His 2018 Netflix special “Warn Your Relatives” was on the year’s “best of” lists and helped cement his voice as part of the cultural zeitgeist. But he may be most known to NPR listeners as a frequent guest on “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me,” among other guest appearances he’s made on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Conan,” or “The Late Show with David Letterman.” He’s in Philly this weekend on his current standup tour.

Music

The Who: The Song is Over North American Farewell Tour

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.

: Thursday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. How much: $53 and up

The Who, one of rock’s most iconic and influential bands, is hitting the road one final time. Formed in 1964, The Who helped define a generation with explosive live shows and era-defining hits like “My Generation,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Pinball Wizard” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” Though original members Keith Moon and John Entwistle have passed on, founding members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey still form the band’s nucleus. They don’t make rock gods like these anymore, so if you want to say goodbye, the time is now.

Tye Tribbett feat. Kierra Sheard Kelly

When Tye Tribbett returns to Philadelphia, it’s more than just a concert. It’s a homecoming. Born in Camden and raised in Philly, Tribbett honed his craft in local churches and on gospel stages before reaching a national audience with his choir, Greater Anointing, and hits like “Victory” and “If He Did It Before (Same God).” Now a three-time Grammy winner with a 2024 award for Best Gospel Album, he’s at the Dell for a preview of his We Outside Tour coming in October.

Madeline Kenney

Where : Warehouse on Watts at Cambridge Hall, 923 N. Watts St.

: Warehouse on Watts at Cambridge Hall, 923 N. Watts St. When : Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m. How much: $23

A Seattle-born songwriter turned Oakland-based creative, Kenney made her debut with “Night Night at the First Landing” in 2017. In 2018, she released “Perfect Shapes,” an album that landed on year-end lists, including God Is in the TV’s top 50 and Under the Radar’s top 100. After releasing two more albums, her newest project, “Kiss from the Balcony,” released in July, covers themes of solitude, feminism and connection, with playful instrumentation and lyricism. She’s at the intimate Warehouse on Watts venue Friday night.

Friends of the Brothers feat. Jaimoe

The Allman Brothers Band was one of the defining progenitors of Southern outlaw rock. After Dickey Betts’ death last year, Jaimoe is now the only surviving original member. He’s joined by Friends of the Brothers, a band made up of players who seek to extend that legacy. It includes guitarist-vocalist Junior Mack, longtime member of Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band; Andy Aledort, who spent over a decade with Dickey Betts and even toured with Experience Hendrix; and Alan Paul, author of two best-selling Allman Brothers biographies. They’re joined by other seasoned pros who’re equally committed to keeping the band’s sound and vibe alive. They’ll be in Glenside on Friday night.

Friends of FDR Park Summer Music Festival

Where : FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. & S. Broad Street

: FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. & S. Broad Street When : Saturday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Live music, good food and a nice day in the park. We’re there. Hosted by Friends of FDR Park, the free outdoor music fest features bands that lean into Philly’s cultural mix. Performers include Jason Jeffries and the TaLLtrEEs, Conjunto Philadelphia, The Velvet Swing Sextet, Laos in the House and Gapura playing music from jazz and Latin to soul and swing. Sounds just like the soundtrack to a Philly summer, and it’s free, to boot.

Jessie Murph

Jessie Murph just released her second album, “Sex Hysteria,” in July, featuring singles like “Gucci Mane,” “Blue Strips” — her highest-charting hit, going to No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and the provocative “Touch Me Like a Gangster,” alongside “1965,” a song generating its fair share of controversy. The Taylor Swift meets Amy Winehouse vibes have fueled her speedy rise from TikTok covers to festival stages. She steps on the Met stage Saturday night on the Worldwide Hysteria tour.

Jazz Under The Stars: Keiko Matsui

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Saturday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. How much: $120 and up

Part of the Jazz Under the Stars series, this performance is curated by Gerald Veasley, the Mann’s inaugural Jazz Curator-In-Residence, who will join her onstage. Over her three-decade career, the acclaimed pianist and composer has been celebrated for fusing Eastern and Western influences. Matsui’s collaborators include Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Bob James, Hugh Masekela, Narada Michael Walden, Kirk Whalum and Marcus Miller. She’s in Philadelphia in support of her latest release, “Euphoria,” released in 2023.

Secret Garden: An All-White Affair Tribute

The end of summer may be near, but it can’t officially end before there’s a white party somewhere. Them’s the rules. This year, the Quincy Jones Musical Experience hosts one in tribute to the legendary musician, who passed away last year at 91. The city has seen several heartfelt homages since his passing, honoring his seven decades of influence — from jazz and production to iconic film scores and pop collaborations with Michael Jackson. He even found time to produce “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and launch Vibe Magazine. Dress in white and celebrate a legacy worthy of the spotlight.