In Delaware, legendary country singer Patsy Cline is remembered via the musical “Always…Patsy Cline,” and in New Jersey, renowned glass artist Paul Stankard screens his documentary and displays some of his art. This weekend’s festival options are aplenty. The Philly Bierfest (not to be confused with the Philly Beer Fest, which was last weekend) comes to the German Society of Pennsylvania. If you’re looking for a kid-friendly affair, there’s Roxborough’s second annual Arctic Wonderland festival. And not to be missed at any time — but especially during Black History Month — the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater is in town for a limited engagement. Other Black history-related events are Taller Puertorriqueño’s annual Schomburg Symposium and Run Boy Run’s “Reading in Black,” which highlights the work of Black playwrights.

New Jersey

Paul J. Stankard: Flower and Flame

Where: Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave., Collingswood, N.J.

Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave., Collingswood, N.J. When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. How much: $15 – $75

Glass artist Paul J. Stankard has taken the conventional glass paperweight to new heights with his body of work. Now in his 80s, he’s the subject of a documentary “Flower and Flame” covering his career. He’ll be on hand at a special screening to show his art and answer questions about his process and life. The deluxe ticket includes a pre-screening studio demonstration and other perks.

Delaware

Always…Patsy Cline

The story of legendary country singer Patsy Cline is told through her relationship with a lifelong fan in “Always…Patsy Cline.” As you might expect, the musical includes renditions of her hit songs including “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces” and “Walking After Midnight.”

Special Events

Best Picture Weekend

Where: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St. When: Friday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 25

Friday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 25 How much: $50

Each year film buffs try to see every Best Picture Oscar nominee, but most of the time, it doesn’t happen. Now that the Academy selects from a list of ten movies, who has time? But the Philadelphia Film Society has a solution. During their Best Picture Weekend, they screen all ten nominees from Friday through Sunday.

Philadelphia Fashion Week

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Through Sunday, Feb. 25

Through Sunday, Feb. 25 How much: Various prices

It’s time to werk, as Philly Fashion Week is in town. Though it’s centered around Live! Casino and Hotel, events are happening at multiple venues including Thursday’s Next Up new designer showcase, the Big InnerG concert at the Philadelphia Art Museum and runway shows on Saturday and Sunday.

2nd Annual Arctic Wonderland

Where: Roxborough Pocket Park, 6170 Ridge Ave.

Roxborough Pocket Park, 6170 Ridge Ave. When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Temperatures are expected to cooperate for Roxborough’s second annual Arctic Wonderland. The event includes live ice sculpting as well as an ice sculpture display, along with food trucks, live music, mini-golf with an arctic theme and a s’mores station.

Philly Home & Garden Show

Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When: Friday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: $10

If you’re a home decor buff, then you already know who Clint Harp of Magnolia Network’s “Restoration Road” is, so you’ll want to head to the Philly Home & Garden Show. He’ll be there, along with Steve Ford from HGTV’s “Restored By The Fords.” Sorry, no Chip and Joanna — you’ll have to catch them on the Magnolia Network — but approximately 250 vendors will be there to “fix up” anything you need.

Food & Drink

Philly Bierfest

As Philly is the home to Yuengling, the nation’s oldest operating brewery, it makes sense that beer is a big deal in the city. It’s such a big deal that Philadelphia has had two fests in consecutive weeks. And it’s only February! The latest, the Philly Bierfest, at the German Society of Pennsylvania, offers more than 50 German-style beers from local brewers, along with a variety of live entertainment and a Pa. women brewers’ panel.

Dining for a Greener Planet

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

The Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When: Thursday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $90 (no alcohol), $105 with alcohol

The Academy of Natural Sciences is hosting “Dining for a Greener Planet,” a carbon-neutral dinner in partnership with 12th Street Catering. At the dinner, Chef Adam DeLoss will prepare four courses and Mathy Vathanaraj Stanislaus, vice provost and executive director of The Environmental Collaboratory, will explain how data is used to confirm carbon neutrality and the efforts to make it happen. A tree will be planted for each guest in attendance to drive home the sustainability message.

Kennett Winterfest 2024

Despite the annual groundhog prognostications saying spring is coming early this year, winter’s not through with us yet. At the 2024 Kennett Winterfest, 60+ breweries serving up over 130 beers are enough to keep you warm. More than a dozen food trucks will be on-site to go with them. Teenage singer/songwriter Dylan Zangwill, who appeared on “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent,” will perform.

Arts & Culture

Racial Reparations: Healing the Soul of a Nation

Where: Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St.

Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St. When: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish

UCLA professor Dr. Marcus Anthony Hunter will be in conversation with ABC Action News anchor Tamala Edwards at the Free Library about his new book “Racial Reparations: Healing the Soul of a Nation,” which examines the debate on reparations for African Americans from a pragmatic perspective.

Arturo A. Schomburg Symposium: Repairing and Reparations Healing From Racial Wounds

Arturo (Arthur) Schomburg was an Afro-Puerto Rican historian and writer who became an integral part of the Harlem Renaissance. The Schomburg Center in Harlem was named in his honor. This weekend’s two-day Schomburg Symposium brings together scholars, thinkers, educators and mental health professionals to address healing from racial trauma.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The vaunted Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater heads to the Academy of Music for a three-day engagement with four shows. The now historic piece “Revelations,” choreographed by Ailey, will be performed at each show. Other works include “Following the Subtle Current Upstream,” “Century” and “Me, Myself and You.”

Lunar New Year Celebration

Where: Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St.

Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St. When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. How much: Free with registration

The Free Library celebrates Lunar New Year with the help of multiple Asian cultural organizations in this free, open-to-the-public event. On the schedule are Japanese Taiko dancers, lion dancers and lamp dancers, as well as musical performances, including Chinese opera, Chinese folk music and choral music. The day concludes with a cultural fashion show.

Reading in Black: A Stage Reading Series

Where: Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St.

Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St. When: Thursday, Feb. 22, Friday, Feb. 23, Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22, Friday, Feb. 23, Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish

Black History Month continues on the stage with “Reading in Black – A Stage Reading Series.” Run Boy Run Productions is hosting the event to celebrate Black theater, playwrights and actors. On Thursday, the play is Pulitzer Prize-winner “Topdog Underdog” by Suzan Lori-Parks; on Friday, it’s “Eclipsed” by Danai Gurira; and on Saturday, it’s “Mental Prison” written by Ra Wilson, Demetrius Ford, Antoine K. Stroman, Henderson Sealy and Allen Clark.

The New Electric Ballroom

Three sisters living together in a remote fishing village in Ireland lament the moment they knew their lives went awry. Years later, what transpired at The New Electric Ballroom is the center of their contracted lives. That’s the synopsis of the play of the same name written by Tony, Obie and Drama Desk playwright Enda Walsh.

Be Careful What You Wish For

Where: The Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock St.

The Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock St. When: Thursday, Feb. 22 – Sunday, Feb. 25

Thursday, Feb. 22 – Sunday, Feb. 25 How much: $2 – $15

In “Be Careful What You Wish For,” siblings Prometheus and Abel set out on a magical journey accompanied by mythic animals, divine beings and a woman named Pandora with an unusual chest appendage to figure out why their fellow human beings are so complacent. The play is presented and performed by members of the Yes! And… Collaborative Arts troupe and organization that trains young people in the theater arts.

Comedy

Voices of Philly Soul: Ladies Edition Comedy Show

Black History Month has its fair share of tragedy and suffering but also includes laughter and joy. The Voices of Philly Soul: Ladies Edition Comedy Show will be heavy on both at their show at Philly’s high-end comedy venue. Host and creator Carla Gamble assembled the crew from local favorites to national funny ladies to preview Women’s History Month, coming in March.

Gals on the Go Live

Where: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.

Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. When: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. How much: $40 – $50

If podcasts are a thing then podcasters Danielle Carolan and Brooke Miccio are a big thing. The YouTubers have amassed a loyal following with “Gals on the Go,” covering everything from relationships to relocation. They’ll record live at Union Transfer Friday night.

Kids

Allentown Symphony Orchestra: Music in Motion, Let’s Dance

If you want kids to love the same music you do, you have to introduce it to them early. The Allentown Symphony Orchestra’s Music in Motion, Let’s Dance event helps you do it by exposing young children to the work of composers like Strauss, Bizet, Dvořák and Tchaikovsky. Come early for the Orchestra Lab at 12:30, providing kids with hands-on musical instrument experience.

Music

Disney’s The Lion King In Concert

Where: Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St.

Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St. When: Friday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m., – Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m., – Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. How much: $35 and up

If you love the animated version of “The Lion King” (and who doesn’t), The Philadelphia Orchestra will play the score live while screening the movie. “The Lion King In Concert” features Hans Zimmer’s score, which won an Oscar for the composer in 1995. African producer Lebo M contributed vocal and choir arrangements along with Elton John and Tim Rice, who collaborated on the soundtrack’s big hit, “The Circle of Life.”

The Legendary Wailers f/ Jr. Marvin

Guitarist Junior Marvin played with Bob Marley and the Wailers during their ’70s heyday, which is dramatized in the biopic “One Love.” After Marley’s untimely death in 1981, Marvin formed his own band, calling it The Legendary Wailers. Though most of the original Wailers have now passed on, Marley’s energy lives through the music. This incarnation will play at the Keswick on Friday night.

Mardi Gras Celebration with Glen David Andrews Band

Fat Tuesday has come and gone, but you can still celebrate Mardi Gras in Philadelphia. The New Orleans-based Glen David Andrews Band is at World Cafe Live on Friday, and we’re sure they plan to let the good times roll. Or, if you’re a New Orleanian, you’ll be more likely to say “Laissez le bon temps rouler.”