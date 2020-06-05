‘They don’t care about us’: Nursing home staff fight for fair wage, PPE inside COVID-19 ravaged facilities

This article originally appeared on Philadelphia Weekly.

—

Stanley Dawson, 67, has been working as a cook at a West Philadelphia nursing home for 16 years. He is dedicated to his job, feeding close to 400 residents when his facility is full.

“I’ve grown real close to my residents, and I like to make sure that they eat real well,” Dawson said. “And that’s my job. That’s my thing I do every day. I make sure that they get a well-balanced meal every day, every single day, because that’s what I enjoy doing.”

Dawson is also the union leader for his chapter of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). He said he has had to fight for everything he and his co-workers need to protect themselves since COVID-19 struck, a virus that has either hospitalized or worse, killed close to 110 residents from his facility.

“Each day that I go to work, I don’t know if I’m going to contract it [the virus],” Dawson said. “I don’t know if I’m going to come in contact with it. I don’t feel good about it. But I love the work that I do, and I know I need it now more than ever. And I know that if I don’t do it, you know, who’s going to take care of these residents?”

But for Dawson and other nursing home workers like him, staying dedicated to their jobs since the pandemic hit has proven to be a strain.

Matthew Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, said union leadership has been pushing for a variety of improvements to support workers as the pandemic has surged. SEIU represents 45,000 health-care workers across the Commonwealth.

The union has been able to achieve hazard pay, ranging from an extra $2 to $5 an hour, at only 33 of the 109 nursing homes it represents, Yarnell said. The SEIU has also been actively advocating for robust health care for workers, to guarantee that if they contract the virus, they will be covered.

In addition, a severe shortage of the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) spurred the union to find ways to source it from the outside and get it to workers. And for workers who are experiencing stress, anxiety and/or depression due to their jobs and possibly due to mass deaths in their facilities, SEIU has been trying to help them access mental health services, Yarnell said.

“I think health-care workers are incredible people, and you don’t go into doing this work without having a love and passion for caring for others,” Yarnell said. “And so oftentimes, people put their needs aside and focus on the folks who are caring for. But I think it’s been really challenging and stressful for folks. And look, these are all jobs that are oftentimes low-wage.

“And we don’t think that’s an accident either,” Yarnell continued. “When you look at caregiving, and you look at the demographics of the workforce, largely it’s women – largely women of color.”

As part of the advocacy SEIU is doing on behalf of its workers, “We’re talking to every single person we can in any kind of leadership position about how we make folks understand what the actual reality on the ground for workers is, and B, how do we never get here again” in terms of a shortage of PPE, for instance,” Yarnell said.

Workers at Dawson’s facility only received the proper PPE, such as N-95 masks, gowns and gloves, about three weeks ago. And that was through a donation.

Dawson, who earns $14.43 an hour in his job as a cook at Care Pavilion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in West Philadelphia, said his crew does receive some hazard pay but that he had to fight the management hard to get it. Workers at other nursing homes say they also lacked the proper PPE for weeks and that they are not getting any hazard pay, despite the high risks they are taking every day at their jobs.

Care Pavilion, which is managed by the Bedrock Care Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment in time for this report.

That is true for a North Philadelphia housekeeper at another nursing home in Bryn Mawr, who wants to remain anonymous because she has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow.

Out on a temporary medical leave because she was having trouble breathing behind the N-95 mask, this housekeeper, 60, said she is trying to retire for medical reasons with her full benefits. She doesn’t want to risk going on the record with her name because of her fear of retribution from her employer.

Earning just a little over $13 an hour for cleaning and disinfecting rooms, the housekeeper said she and the other employees at her facility do not earn hazard pay – despite the high risks they are taking being around a vulnerable population during the pandemic.

For instance, she said that she had cleaned several rooms before she learned that residents in those rooms had tested positive for COVID-19.

“They told me too late, and I got mad about it,” she said. “Why you all telling me now? I been in them rooms!”

This was before she and other employees had the proper PPE, the housekeeper said. Then the union came in with the PPE and instructed her and every other employee to treat each room as if it could be infected.

So the housekeeper is wearing her gown, gloves, booties, and N-95 mask – and using bleach even though the fumes are bad for her – even though she is “suffocating” under the mask.

“You tell me I gotta wear that mask, I probably will fall out by then,” the housekeeper said. “It’s 80-something degrees out there, and they don’t give us no air [conditioning]. They got partial air. I probably got to go all the way down the halls just to get some air.

“So I called my doctor yesterday, and she gave me a letter,” the housekeeper said. “I’m staying out for a week for now [on medical leave]. “I want to come out [retire]. I can’t take this.”

To retire with her benefits for medical reasons, she needs her doctor to fill out the proper paperwork. The housekeeper believes she will qualify. Nonetheless, she is scared. She is getting tested for the COVID-19 this week. The housekeeper said one floor of the facility is now designated just for COVID-positive patients, but that it took the management several weeks to get that organized, and sick individuals were spread throughout the building.

“I would have stayed, but I don’t have [any] choice,” the housekeeper said. “That shouldn’t stop me from getting what I’ve earned.

“They don’t even look at us [as] important,” she added. “We just there. They don’t honor us…We workin’ our asses off, and they won’t give us a raise…If it wasn’t for us, that place wouldn’t be. That’s a fact. And clean.”

A cook at another nursing home, Julie D., who only wanted to use her first name and last initial, also for fear of retribution from her employer, is a single mom. She had to give up working on weekdays because she had no one to watch her two young children once the schools closed due to the pandemic.

Now she is working weekends, sometimes a double shift. But she has lost at least 40 hours of work every two-week pay period, making it hard for her to pay her bills, Julie said.

“We really feel like that is so critical – that not only is it critical to figure out how to lift wages in the sector of work at this moment, but also to figure out how we make sure we keep it going forward,” Yarnell said. “We know because of the economic shutdowns that there’s going to be huge challenges to state budgets. And we know that depending on who’s in charge, it’s going to be the conversation.”

Julie said that as union leader for her building, she had to fight hard for hazard pay. She now makes an extra $2.50 an hour, bringing her pay up to $26.80 an hour. Julie has worked at the nursing home for 13 years.

“We had to argue about it, and she [the administrator] didn’t want to give it to anyone,” Julie said. “We had to be like, ‘These people are risking their lives coming to work helping these people out.’ So they finally came up with an agreement the nurses and CNAs [certified nursing assistants] get an extra $5 and hour, and the housekeepers and dietary workers an extra $2.50 an hour.”

This was after the entire second floor became a virus ward, housing approximately 28 people who are COVID-positive. More than 10 residents in the Montgomery County nursing home have died from coronavirus, said Julie, who commutes to work from Philadelphia.