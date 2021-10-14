The reasons why Pa.’s legislature paid millions to outside law firms in 2019 and 2020

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

At the beginning of the year, The Caucus and Spotlight PA filed public records requests with the state House and Senate for invoices, receipts, and other documents related to the private law firms lawmakers hired at taxpayer expense in 2019 and 2020.

In response, the legislature provided more than 4,100 pages of records.

Information was often redacted to the point of not being able to identify the case or who was being represented.

It took months for reporters to organize the records and match some of the invoices with other documents to determine the nature of the matters. The results are in the table below.