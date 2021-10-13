Pa. lawmakers hand out millions in public contracts to law firms that fill their campaign coffers

The three firms paid the most by the legislature in 2019 and 2020 each gave at least $1.2 million in the last decade, for a total of nearly $4.2 million, according to campaign-finance records. Legislative leaders gave those firms nearly that exact amount for taxpayer-paid legal work during the last two years.

K&L Gates and Dilworth Paxson were paid the most for legal work by the House and Senate, largely for representation in an ongoing school funding equity lawsuit, billing records show.

The third-highest paid, Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, racked up $926,633 in bills for representing the House and Senate. Their work included cases ranging from an argument over whether atheists can deliver the opening prayer in the House of Representatives to a challenge over the state’s mail voting law that had passed overwhelmingly in 2019.

K&L Gates and the lawyers who work there, campaign records show, have donated $420,882 since 2011 to legislative leaders or campaign committees to support and grow the number of their rank-and-file members. Dilworth has given $126,076. Stradley Ronon has contributed $372,250.

Some of those firms do both legal work and lobbying, representing clients from the energy sector to health care to telecommunications and technology giants who are also often major political donors with a stake in state policy.

Spokespeople for K&L Gates and Stradley Ronon declined to comment. Dilworth Paxson did not return calls and emails for this story.

Not all high-paid law firms donated money. Washington-based Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak, hired last year by Senate Republicans to handle legal challenges in the months before and after the presidential election, has not donated to Pennsylvania campaigns, as of the latest data available. A handful of other lawyers and firms that received smaller contracts also have not donated — at least, not by naming their firm on campaign reports.

Pennsylvania lawmakers operate under some of the country’s weakest campaign-finance laws. The state is the only one with neither contribution limits nor an explicit ban on spending campaign cash for personal use. Lawmakers have spent campaign money on everything from sporting tickets and lavish dinners to trips to Europe, as The Caucus and Spotlight PA documented in a 2019 investigation, “Big Spending, Little Accountability.”

Though corporations cannot generally give direct donations to candidates in Pennsylvania, law firms are an exception depending on how they’re incorporated for tax purposes, according to the Department of State, which oversees election-related matters.

As a result, many of the more than three dozen firms the legislature hired for legal work in recent years gave to lawmakers’ campaigns directly, The Caucus and Spotlight PA found.