Cafeteria workers and climate staff have reached a tentative deal with the School District of Philadelphia.

The agreement comes after a rally outside of the school board meeting on Sept. 21 brought hundreds of union members from across the country to demand the district provide higher wages and better benefits for its employees.

The agreement, reached late Thursday night, prevented 1,900 workers from voting to strike after their contract was set to expire Sept. 30.

Unite Here Local 634 President Nicole Hunt said they are pleased with the agreement.

“It’s absolutely a victory, this is the highest raise our members have gotten in I don’t know how long,” said Hunt.

Food services workers were earning a minimum $15.50 an hour, which they claim was below the city living wage. Under the new four-year deal they will earn a raise of $1.50 per hour within the first year, bringing the new minimum to $17 an hour.