Tens of thousands without power Christmas morning after powerful storms

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Tens of thousands of people were without power Christmas morning after a gut-punch of a storm packing strong winds and heavy rain walloped the region.

PECO reported the bulk of Christmas morning power outages with more 56,000 as of 6 a.m. By 11 a.m., the outages were down to around 31,000. The majority of those outages were in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. PPL Electric also had more than 1,000 outages in Bucks and Lehigh counties.

Power customers in New Jersey and Delaware weren’t spared as Delmarva (under 2,000), AC Electric (nearly 6,000) and PSE&G (less than 1,000) also reported outages in the area as of 11 a.m.

On Thursday, a PSE&G spokesman told us the company understands its customers will be extra eager to get their power back on as many celebrate Christmas with their families.

“We appreciate that this is not a good time of the year to be without power,” Tony Garrihy said. “Our folks will be on duty, ready to address this situation.”

Utility crews are coming in from other states and prepared to work through the holiday and into the weekend if necessary.

If you are without power, be sure to call your utility or report it online. Don’t assume your neighbors have already done so.