Temple’s Blockson collection publishes graphic novel to encourage youth

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

High school students in the School District of Philadelphia will soon have access to Philadelphia’s rich history of local African American heroes and trailblazers through a graphic novel.

“Black Lives Always Mattered!” (“BLAM!”) features profiles of 14 prominent African American Philadelphians from the 20th century.

Temple University Library’s Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection created and published the graphic novel, which was made possible by a grant from the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage.

The Blockson Collection has donated 5,000 copies of “BLAM!” to the School District of Philadelphia and in time the graphic novel will be available to the public.

“We wanted to introduce students to African Americans in Philadelphia who they probably hadn’t heard of and who made positive contributions to our city, said Diane Turner, curator of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection.

“We wanted students to see themselves in the curriculum, especially in the public schools,” she added. “We also wanted to promote literacy and the importance of the arts and we felt the graphic novel was a popular way to do that.”

The graphic novel will be incorporated into the school district’s African American history curriculum and extra copies will be made available in high school libraries.