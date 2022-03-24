Temple University administrators on Wednesday announced a new rebate program for landlords who provide off-campus student housing. The program is in response to a student survey, which found that most students who live on campus feel safe, but concerns increase among students living off campus.

The program will allow landlords in the area surrounding Temple to apply for up to $2,500 in grants to install security cameras and lighting.

The university is also offering students living off campus assistance with relocating to on-campus dorms, or private housing within the zone that Temple police officers patrol.

“For Temple’s part, we are considering all options to protect the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and neighbors in North Philadelphia,” said Ken Kaiser, chief operating officer of Temple University.

“We have to be willing to continually think outside the box, and that is what we have done here with this grant program.”