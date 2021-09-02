Temple-Rutgers season opener postponed until Saturday by Ida

The season-opening game between Temple and Rutgers scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed until Saturday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over parts of the Northeast.

Rutgers’ stadium sits on the banks of the Raritan River and some towns in northern New Jersey reported receiving as many as 8 inches of rains on Wednesday night. Flooding was reported in many areas and some major roads leading to the stadium were closed Thursday.

The game was rescheduled for noon Saturday. Tickets and parking passes issued for Thursday’s game at SHI Stadium, which was a sellout, will be honored, Rutgers officials said.

The game was to be the first at the 52,000-plus seat stadium without attendance restrictions since 2019. Crowds were limited last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it was a prudent decision to postpone the game until Saturday, and that would allow everyone to get here by car instead of by boat,” Piscataway Chief of Police Thomas Mosier said in a video posted by the township.