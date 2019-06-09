Down the Shore

Teen pulled from Ocean County lagoon, rushed to hospital

A teenager was rushed to a hospital after he was pulled from an Ocean County lagoon Saturday, authorities say.

Brick Township police say officers and emergency units responded to a Toronto Drive residence around 6 p.m. after receiving a report that a 15-year-old was unconscious and unresponsive.

Authorities say he was in a lagoon in the rear of the residence with several friends who were swimming and jumping into the water, but apparently did not resurface.

Several people began searching, and the homeowner found the teenager toward the bottom after several dives, pulled him onto a nearby boat, and began resuscitation efforts, according to police.

Emergency personnel responded, continued lifesaving efforts, and transported the youth to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Authorities did not have an update on the teenager’s condition.

