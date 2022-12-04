Donate

Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after messy tour ticket sale

    By
  • 6abc
    • December 4, 2022
File photo: Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

File photo: Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Swifties are taking action after that messy Taylor Swift tour ticket sale last month.

A group of her fans are suing Ticketmaster for a list of violations.

They allege fraud, price-fixing and antitrust violations, and accuse Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation of letting resellers buy most of the concert tickets.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The lawsuit is asking for a civil fine of $2,500 per violation.

That would add up to a lot of money, since about two million tickets were sold.

A Senate anti-trust panel said it would hold a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticket sales industry.

Swift has since apologized to her fans for the situation.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate