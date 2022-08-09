Police issue Amber Alert for missing teen in Dover, Delaware

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Police in Dover, Delaware have issued an Amber Alert for a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Taniyah Quail-Marker, 17, left a relative’s home in the Leander Lakes Apartments on the 100 block of MacDonald Grove around midnight Tuesday with an unidentified male, police say.

Attempts to reach her have been unsuccessful.

Police say at this point it appears Quail-Marker’s safety may be at risk and she may not have left the home voluntarily.