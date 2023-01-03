Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.

The husband of a Delaware woman whose 2019 murder remains unsolved has been arrested for the brutal New Year’s Day beating of his new wife, WHYY News has learned.

Benjamin Ledyard, 55, a suburban Wilmington financial consultant, faces charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threatening, and menacing in the attack on his wife Stephanie Ledyard. He was being held on $60,000 cash bond Tuesday in Howard Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

Court records show that Benjamin Ledyard was also charged on New Year’s Day with a previous attack on Stephanie over the summer, in which he allegedly bit off the tip of her pinky finger. The charge is a first-degree assault in which he intentionally disfigured her.

Stephanie Ledyard had earlier told authorities at the Wilmington Hospital emergency that she injured her finger in a door frame, but did so while Benjamin was with her. But she told police this week Benjamin had bit it off and told her, “I think I swallowed it.”

The battered body of Susan Ledyard, his previous wife, was found in the Brandywine River in Wilmington on July 23, 2019. Delaware state police have labeled her death a homicide, saying she died from blunt force trauma and drowning. A spokeswoman said Tuesday the case remains active.

Benjamin Ledyard married Stephanie Nixon in September 2021. But on New Year’s Day, New Castle County police were called to their home on Camp David Road in the Talleyville neighborhood of Presidential Estates.