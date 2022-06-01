The U.S. Supreme Court is wading into Pennsylvania’s too-close-to-call Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

In an order from Justice Samuel Alito issued late Tuesday, the court temporarily paused a lower court’s ruling that would have allowed counties to tabulate undated mail ballots.

In a race this close, that decision could be significant.

Ahead of the commencement of an automatic statewide recount in the race, TV doctor Mehmet Oz led former hedge fund executive David McCormick by less than 1,000 votes, and McCormick has been searching for additional mail votes — in which he has, on average, done better than Oz — to make up the difference.

Undated mail ballots, in which a voter sent the ballot to their county elections office on time, but didn’t hand-date the envelope, or marked the wrong date, are a big part of the McCormick campaign’s strategy.

Under Pennsylvania law, which says voters “shall” date their ballots, they technically shouldn’t be counted. But the commonwealth’s Department of State had still advised counties to tabulate those ballots in the 2022 primary, basing that advice on the now-paused decision from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia.

The decision concerned a local court election from 2021. The court had ruled that because handwritten dates aren’t actually used to verify whether a ballot is legitimate, they can’t be used as a reason to throw out ballots under the Civil Rights Act.