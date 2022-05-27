Recount begins in Pa.’s GOP primary for Senate between McCormick and Oz

Recounting began Friday in the too-close-to-call Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, with barely 900 votes separating celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Montour County began the recount Friday, one of seven counties that said they would start right away. Most of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have said they will begin next week, with a Wednesday deadline to start.

For less populated counties, the process could take a day. More heavily populated counties say they will need several days.

Counties have until June 7 to finish a recount and another day to report results to the state.