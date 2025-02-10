Super Bowl

102-year-old Eagles diehard fan excited to be attending Super Bowl 59

South Philadelphia native Eloise Brown, 102, hasn't missed an Eagles game since the 60s.

    By
  • Christie Ileto, 6abc
    • February 9, 2025
Brandon Graham with Eloise Brown

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (left) with fan Eloise Green, age 102. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

At the age of 102, Eloise Brown has seen it all. One thing she hasn’t missed is an Eagles game.

The South Philadelphia native has watched every game since the 60s.

Sitting in the lobby of the Eagles hotel in New Orleans, our cameras were rolling when Eagles DE Brandon Graham came over to surprise Brown.

Like many diehards, she’s watched the team at its lowest and soar at its highest.

Now she’s getting a chance to see them possibly win their second Super Bowl in person, and it’s all thanks to the Eagles.

