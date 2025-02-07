Once the Eagles franchise QB, Carson Wentz faces his former team in the Super Bowl as a backup

Carson Wentz once again will mostly be a spectator on the sidelines during a Super Bowl appearance by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seven years after he watched his backup Nick Foles win the MVP after delivering the Eagles their first Super Bowl title, Wentz is back on the big stage as a backup to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs prepare to take on his former team and his former backup, Jalen Hurts.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Wentz said. “It’s been a journey for sure. Feels like a couple of lifetimes ago. Grateful for all the stops along the way. It definitely didn’t go exactly as planned when I first got drafted, but I’m thankful to still be playing the game I love.”

Wentz was supposed to be the quarterback to lead Philadelphia to greatness after the team traded a boatload of capital to draft him second overall in 2016.

Wentz didn’t take long to make a major impact. In his second season as a starter, Wentz helped turn the Eagles into a contender and was an MVP candidate before a major knee injury in Week 14 after helping the Eagles improve to 11-2 as NFC East champions.

Foles took over and put together one of the greatest postseason runs, throwing for 352 yards and three TDs in an NFC title game win over Minnesota and then outdueling Tom Brady in the Super Bowl when he threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a TD pass. Wentz could only watch.

“It definitely was bittersweet without a doubt,” he said. “It’s something you dream of as a kid. You dream of being on that stage and playing that game. Then life unfolds and you get that opportunity and you’re in street clothes.”

That didn’t end Wentz’s run with the Eagles but he never again reached the heights he achieved in 2017.