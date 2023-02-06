Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII

“If you’re going to Arizona, be loud like you always are. Go Birds!” head coach Nick Sirianni told the crowd. He was joined on stage by stars including Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jalen Hurts.

Fans feel confident in their chances to win it all.

“It’s destiny. Just think, five years ago yesterday, we won our first Super Bowl. Five ago today they came back and I was over at NovaCare welcoming them back and today I’m here,” said Noreen Caden from Prospect Park.