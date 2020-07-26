Suit alleges McCarrick, others abused youth at N.J. beach house

A new lawsuit alleges former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and several other clerics sexually abused a teenage boy at a New Jersey beach house in the 1980s.

The suit filed this week in state Superior Court in New Jersey claims the youth, who is not named, was first abused at age 11 when he attended Catholic school in Newark and later was chosen to participate in overnight visits to the beach house in Sea Girt, about 50 miles north of Atlantic City.

McCarrick “assigned sleeping arrangements, choosing his victims from the boys, seminarians and clerics present at the beach house,” the suit alleges.

The suit accuses McCarrick of sexual battery and accuses the Newark archdiocese, the Diocese of Metuchen and other entities under the control of the archdiocese with several counts of negligence.

The suit also mentions five other clerics and says they had criminal sexual contact with the plaintiff, though they are not charged with specific counts. The suit seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.