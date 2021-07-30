Storm leaves path of destruction after ‘dangerous tornado’ hits Philadelphia region

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

A line of severe weather spawned multiple tornado warnings across the Philadelphia region on Thursday night.

At 5:50 p.m. a confirmed, “dangerous tornado” was spotted near Lumberville, Bucks County moving at 25 mph toward Mercer County, NJ.

A similar dangerous tornado was confirmed near New Hope, Pa 10 minutes later, the NWS said.

#BREAKING Faulkner GMC, Cadillac and VOLVO damaged by what may have been a tornado. @6abc pic.twitter.com/q9CyddDxkR — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 30, 2021

As the National Weather Service works to survey any damage, early images show a path of destruction at a car dealership in Trevose, Pa.

Cars were seen flipped in parking lots and a roofing structure was torn off the property.

No injuries have been reported.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Philadelphia and all of the counties in our viewing area across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 9 p.m. Thursday, July 29.