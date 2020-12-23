Step Up to the Plate to offer Christmas meals in Kensington

When the coronavirus pandemic hit Philadelphia in the spring, a coalition of local nonprofits teamed up to help those disproportionately affected by a rising hunger crisis.

Step Up to the Plate — a collaborative effort by Broad Street Ministry Prevention Point Philadelphia, and SEAMAAC, along with the City of Philadelphia — was originally billed as a seven-week stint.

Now, more than nine months later, the cadre of nonprofits is still serving Philadelphians across three different city sites. As of last Friday, Step Up to the Plate had provided more than 400,000 meals to people experiencing housing and food insecurity.

On an ordinary day, lunches come in the form of bagged meals. On Christmas Day, a newly installed warming tent will be used to offer special hot meals for more than 500 people.

The holiday affair will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Prevention Point Philadelphia’s site at Ruth and Clearfield streets in Kensington, where a 40-by-70-foot tent will allow for physical distancing.

The buffet-style meal, created by Catering by Design, will come with seating time limits and abide by coronavirus restrictions set by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.