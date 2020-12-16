State-run psychiatric hospital can’t recruit enough workers as Pa. risks violating federal requirements

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A state-run psychiatric hospital with a long history of struggling to employ enough workers is now so short-staffed that it risks violating federal requirements for patient care, Spotlight PA has learned.

In an emergency request, the Department of Human Services said Torrance State Hospital in western Pennsylvania was operating short-staffed essentially every day because it can’t recruit enough aides, and doing so could put funding for the hospital in jeopardy.

An outside expert who reviewed the department’s request to hire a staffing agency said its description of conditions at the hospital raised serious questions about risks for both patients and staff.

“If my kid was working there, I would be really concerned,” Joel Dvoskin, a psychologist in Arizona and a former president of the American Psychology-Law Society, told Spotlight PA.

Torrance is one of two state psychiatric hospitals that provides treatment to criminal defendants with mental illness, and it has a history of staffing issues.

A 2016 report from Pennsylvania’s auditor general said under-staffing there led to excessive overtime costs — more than $14 million over three years — and put patients at increased risk from accidents and oversights. During a visit in 2018, federal inspectors cited the psychiatric hospital for not having enough nurses and aides available to care for patients, which inspectors said hindered quality care and created a safety risk. In two separate 2019 visits, federal inspectors said the hospital created a safety risk when it failed to have at least one registered nurse on each ward at all times.

And now, as a surge in coronavirus cases is straining hospitals across the country and forcing health care systems to compete for a limited number of workers, the psychiatric hospital in Westmoreland County can’t recruit enough aides.

These aides, employed by the Department of Human Services, typically earn salaries in the mid-$30,000 to mid-$40,000 range, according to the state’s PennWATCH website.

“We are exhausting our overtime options and mandating staff to work,” the department wrote in a Dec. 2 staffing request. “Despite these efforts, we are operating below appropriate levels.”

The department asked to pay an estimated $20,000 to a temporary staffing agency to provide aides for 60 days. In the request, administrators said they closed one patient ward on weekends and some weekdays, and they have required employees to work extra hours.

“They’re running out of gas,” said Dominic Sgro, regional director for AFSCME District Council 83, which represents about 400 workers at the psychiatric hospital. “Just like every other health care facility, they’re running them into the ground basically.”

The request noted the shortage led Torrance State Hospital to run a treatment program designed for young sexual offenders with two aides for every 19 patients. The department said there’s no federal requirement for the number of aides it needs to have, but it prefers to operate the program with one nursing staff member for every four patients.

A spokesperson for the Department of Human Services acknowledged the state wasn’t meeting that four to one ratio, but didn’t provide details on current patient ratios beyond what was in the emergency request.

Despite the recruiting challenges, the department spokesperson, Ali Fogarty, said the hospital has managed to keep safe staffing levels at the hospital.

Still, Dvoskin warned that staffing shortages at psychiatric hospitals mean there are fewer people to provide direct care and fewer opportunities to prevent conflicts among patients from escalating into violence.

“There’s a whole bunch of ways that being understaffed makes it more dangerous,” Dvoskin said.