On Wednesday, he said the department hadn’t looked into what would be needed to hold virtual public hearings, but said public comment periods are still open, and people can submit their comments online or through the mail.

“Comments that we receive in public hearings are treated just the same as comments that are received through other means,” Shader said.

While public comment is generally required by law for DEP procedures, public hearings are only required in certain cases, such as air quality regulations.

On Friday, DEP announced a virtual hearing for a change to the state’s implementation plan under the federal Clean Air Act — an example of a required hearing. The revision certifies that enforceable measures in DEP permits address EPA requirements.

That hearing is scheduled for April 28 at 1 p.m. DEP said if no one has signed up to testify by 12 p.m. on April 24, the hearing will be canceled.

Comments, suggestions, support, or objections regarding the draft Air Quality Plan Approvals for the Marcus Hook Industrial Complex must be received by April 12 at 11:59 p.m. The first draft approval would group emissions from previously approved plans with one new plan. The second would allow installation of new equipment to upgrade, chill, store and move ethane, a byproduct of natural gas.

Comments on proposed rulemaking that would establish groundwater and soil cleanup standards for PFAS at contaminated properties must be received by April 30 at 11:59 p.m. The rule would set limits for the concentration of three PFAS chemicals in soil and groundwater, according to Environmental Protection Agency guidelines. In groundwater, that’s 70 parts per trillion. Limits for soil will be calculated using EPA data.

The proposal was included as a recommendation by the PFAS Action Team, established by Gov. Tom Wolf through an executive order. PFAS are manmade chemicals that don’t break down in the environment or the human body. They can be found in common items like cookware and carpets, as well as firefighting foams.

Input on proposed modifications to three sections of the Mariner East 2 pipeline project in parts of Chester and Delaware counties must be received by May 8 at 11:59 p.m. The pipeline builder wants to switch from a horizontal drilling method to an open trench style. It’s also requesting a change in the pipeline’s route to avoid potential growth on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.