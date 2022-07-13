Starbucks closing Center City Philadelphia store, 15 others due to safety concerns

This story originally appeared on 6abc

After an incident in Philadelphia, Starbucks implemented an open policy when it comes to using its cafes and bathrooms. But a rise in crime has Starbucks closing restrooms – and entire stores – in some locations across the country.

A Center City Philadelphia Starbucks — located at 10th and Chestnut Street — is among those being closed permanently due to safety concerns.

In all, 16 Starbucks nationwide are being shut down including six each in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Locations in Washington D.C. and Portland, Oregon will also close.

This comes after workers reported incidents related to drug use by customers and the public in the cafes.