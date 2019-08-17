The suspect from Wednesday’s shootout with Philadelphia police was arraigned on Saturday morning, according to NBC10. Maurice Hill, 36, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement officers,reckless endangerment and multiple counts of attempted murder.

ABC reports he was denied bail.

At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot in a gunfight in North Philly on Wednesday, ending after more than seven hours with the suspect surrendering just after midnight.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 5.