SS United States scheduled to leave Philly by next weekend after decades-long stay
The SS United States ocean liner ship will become an artificial reef off the coast of Florida.
A fixture on the Philadelphia waterfront will leave the city for good next week after nearly three decades in port.
On Nov. 14, tugboats will hook up to the SS United States to prepare to remove the ship from the dock in South Philadelphia, where it has resided since 1996.
After moving the ship to the north side of the slip, crews will wait for a low tide to move the ship into the Delaware River in the pre-dawn hours.
The vessel will then have to pass under the Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Delaware Memorial bridges before being moved out to the coast. Those bridges will be closed down as the rusted and dilapidated cruise liner makes its way south.
The ship is being moved to Mobile, Alabama, where it will be prepped to become what officials say will be “the world largest artificial reef” off the Florida coast in about a year. The trip down south is expected to take two weeks. The timetable all depends on the weather.
Efforts to preserve the ship never got enough traction to save the ocean liner.
In 2016, the Crystal Cruises luxury travel company announced grand plans to overhaul the ship at a cost of at least $700 million. But those plans never panned out.
In its 1950s prime, the ship set the record for fastest trans-Atlantic crossing and was known for luxury. It once transported royalty, celebrities and even the Mona Lisa.
It will now become a tourist attraction for divers and hopefully a habitat for underwater creatures.
