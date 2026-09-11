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The Clementon Park and Splash World amusement park in South Jersey has closed and been put up for sale again, following a previous foreclosure and ownership transfer in 2019.

“After five memorable years, we are saddened to announce that we have made the difficult decision to close the park and plan to offer the park for sale,” management said in a message posted to social media.

Chicago-based IB Parks & Entertainment, owned by real estate developer Gene Staples, reopened the park in 2021 after purchasing it at auction for $2.3 million.

“It has been a privilege to care for a place that has meant so much to generations of families. We are hopeful that we will find a buyer who shares our love for Clementon Park and will carry its history and legacy forward,” the managers wrote.

The announcement prompted a stream of nostalgic comments on social media from South Jersey residents who recalled riding the roller coasters and water slides during school trips or family visits every summer.