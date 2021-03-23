Clementon Park and Splash World, a South Jersey amusement and water park that operated for more than 100 years, is on the auction block Tuesday.

The auction is being run by Capital Recovery Group, and will take place online.

According to the auction listing, both the 52-acre real estate, including a lake, as well as all the rides, water slides, and buildings it contains, are for sale either together or piecemeal.

A spokesperson for Capital Recovery Group did not respond to a question about when the winning bidder or bidders would be announced.