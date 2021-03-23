Clementon Park and Splash World hits the auction block
Clementon Park and Splash World, a South Jersey amusement and water park that operated for more than 100 years, is on the auction block Tuesday.
The auction is being run by Capital Recovery Group, and will take place online.
According to the auction listing, both the 52-acre real estate, including a lake, as well as all the rides, water slides, and buildings it contains, are for sale either together or piecemeal.
A spokesperson for Capital Recovery Group did not respond to a question about when the winning bidder or bidders would be announced.
Clementon Park opened in 1907, and was one of the oldest operating amusement parks in the country until its abrupt closure in 2019.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a South Jersey investors group called Fresh Development LLC has been raising funds for its own bid, and say that if they’re successful, they hope to reopen Clementon Park in time for the summer season.
“I’m convinced this can still be a great park if it’s run right,” said Fresh Development’s Melvin Brown, of nearby Pine Hill told the newspaper. “The old management just didn’t do what they needed to keep the park alive. They didn’t reinvest any money.”
