The Sixers are heading to the playoffs. Here’s the full schedule

Embiid buried a go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 2;33 left in the game for a 93-91 lead that sent a crowd – that had about booed the Sixers out of the building at the half – into a frenzy. After the Sixers blew that lead, Embiid again was clutch with a three-point play for a 96-94 lead.

With the game tied 96-all, Miami’s Tyler Herro was whistled for a backcourt violation. Embiid slipped the ball to Oubre under the basket for the bucket, the free throw and a 99-96 lead they would not give up.

The 76ers played this one like it was Game 7 – and with good reason. They like their chances against the upstart Knicks rather than playing for the No. 8 seed a date with the NBA’s best, the Boston Celtics.

That’s what Miami faces if it can get out of Friday’s game and make the playoffs under this format for the second straight season.

Herro – who hit a 3 at the horn to make it the final score – finished with 25 points and Jimmy Butler had 19.