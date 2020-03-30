Shore town bans short-term rentals by online marketplaces

Ocean City is prohibiting online marketplaces from offering short-term rentals “until further notice,” Mayor Jay Gillian announced.

Ocean City has already closed its world-famous boardwalk and beach.

“I am aware of the concerns about an influx of new visitors to Ocean City during the current public health emergency,” Gillian said in a Sunday news release. “Although Ocean City ordinarily welcomes all visitors, at this time we must take all available steps to enforce social distancing recommendations and limit nonessential travel to Ocean City.”

The mayor said his authority to prohibit short-term rentals is via Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order No. 108.

Gillian said Ocean City’s real estate community has agreed to suspend short-term rentals. “I urge all private owners to do the same,” he added.

The mayor said the “temporary moratorium” is necessary to ensure the health of the city’s residents.

“We must all work together to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and I absolutely believe this is another action that must be taken in our collective efforts,” he said.