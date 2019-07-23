Down the Shore

Shore teen dies in fire that sparked during post-storm blackout

(Neptune Township Police Department)

(Neptune Township Police Department)

A 17-year-old Monmouth County resident died in a house fire on Monday night, authorities say.

First responders were dispatched to a McBride Avenue residence in Neptune shortly before midnight.

When emergency units arrived, personnel discovered that two occupants safely left the house, while a third was unaccounted for and believed to be inside the residence, according to a Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office press release.

Officials say police and firefighters made numerous attempts to search the house but were hampered by heavy fire conditions. The male teenager was found deceased in his bedroom after the fire was extinguished.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says power was out at the house following severe storms that caused damage throughout the area earlier in the evening. “A resident heard a fire alarm and awoke to find the boy’s room consumed with fire,” the prosecutor’s press release states.

Authorities say an investigation into the fire’s origin and cause is ongoing.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate