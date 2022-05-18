Your Vote 2022

Shapiro wins Dem primary for Pa. governor

File photo: Pennsylvania candidate for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks after receiving endorsements from environmental advocates at the Morris Arboretum in Philadelphia, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Pennsylvania Democrats have made their choice for governor official, handing the nomination to second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. The incumbent, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, is term-limited.

Shapiro, 48, from the Philadelphia suburb of Abington, spent the primary campaign season raising money and working to boost his pick for lieutenant governor ahead of what is expected to be a grueling fall campaign.

He is a former state lawmaker and county commissioner whose record as attorney general includes the production of a 2018 report into child sexual abuse among the state’s Catholic churches.

Shapiro’s advertising in recent weeks has included spots introducing him to voters, but he also has targeted state Sen. Doug Mastriano as the Republican gubernatorial candidate emerged from the large primary field as a front-runner.

Part of the series

