Severe storms knock out power to thousands at the Shore

(Jana Shea/WHYY)

Tens of thousands of Jersey Shore residents were without power early Wednesday afternoon after potent severe storms lashed a portion of the region.

In a series of severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of Ocean and Monmouth counties, the National Weather Service warned of wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

JCP&L outage data indicates that Ocean County was the most severely impacted. During a coronavirus press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the storms knocked out power to 66,000 utility customers.

More than 12,000 utility customers without power as of 2:35 p.m, with Berkeley, Brick and Toms River reporting the highest numbers.

The power company expects restoration for all areas by 5 p.m. The region is still recovering from prolonged power outages inflicted by Tropical Storm Isaias.

