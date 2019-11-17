Series of webinars aims to give Pa. dairy producers more tools for success

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

–

Low milk prices have made the past few years tough for Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers.

A new series of online courses aim to give producers more tools for success.

The monthly webinars dubbed Dairy Management Mondays from Penn State Extension start November 25th and run through April.

The series will cover topics such as on-site milk processing, workforce management, and ensuring milk quality.

“If the farmers can do a better job at maintaining milk quality, they can get a little bit better price for their milk so that will help raise their income,” said dairy educator Mat Haan.

The webinars are free to view and will be available on Penn State Extension’s website after the original broadcast.

Haan said the lectures can’t solve every problem for dairy producers, but they can provide the latest best practices for running an operation efficiently.

“Hopefully, they can take something away that will help improve the management on the farms, help improve cow comfort, help improve profitability on these dairy farms in these tough times,” he said.

Haan said the price farmers have been getting for their milk over the past four years has barely been enough to cover their costs.





