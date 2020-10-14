SEPTA wins $1.2 million FTA grant for safety fixes

SEPTA has won $1.2 million in Federal Transit Administration grants and will channel half a million toward safety fixes for a dangerous Southwest Philadelphia roadway.

The federal dollars will be shared between two projects — $742,000 for an automated system that prevents trains from being routed into areas where people are working and a master plan for Grays Avenue between 49th Street and Woodland Avenue and 56th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard, near a SEPTA trolley barn.

The plan will include bike, pedestrian and traffic safety improvements along the busy artery, which contains a roadway trafficked by industrial vehicles, the Route 36 trolley line, bike lanes and the entrance to Bartram’s Garden.

SEPTA is teaming up with the city and PennDOT on Grays Avenue corridor — one of Mayor Jim Kenney’s Vision Zero targets because of its high crash rate. Between 2014 and 2108, three people were killed and 43 others injured in crashes on the roadway, according to city data.