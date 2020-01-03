SEPTA logged its first collision of the new decade Thursday morning when a Center City-bound SEPTA Regional Rail train crashed into a car at a Montgomery County crossing.

Two people were in the car and were treated at Abington Hospital for minor injuries. They were released Thursday. The collision disrupted an otherwise smooth first rush-hour commute of 2020.

The incident happened at a grade crossing along Paxson and South avenues in Cheltenham Township near the Jenkintown-Wyncote Station. None of the 90 people riding the train were injured, according to SEPTA.