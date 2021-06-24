Second Delco brother sentenced in 2018 Old City arson

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Bahaa Dawara was sentenced to nine years in prison plus restitution on Thursday, the second Delaware County brother convicted and sentenced for setting fire to their Old City hookah bar and lounge for insurance money in 2018.

Family members of Dawara and some victims of the fire were in attendance, as well as representatives from agencies including Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Internal Revenue Services, and the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The judge said he reluctantly accepted the recommended sentence, recognizing the victims’ desire to put this case behind them.

“Everyone feels a great deal of relief. This was a massive fire with devastating losses,” said Assistant United States Attorney Jeanine Linehan.

“I think for the victims, the trauma of this fire was significant,” said Assistant United States Attorney Kate Driscoll.

Driscoll added, “So to have closure, to be able to speak in court this week, was very cathartic to them.”

The fire caused staggering damage including destroying a neighboring hotel and homes.

Bahaa Dawara addressed the court, saying in part, “I made a mistake that hurt people, that hurt my family, that hurt myself personally…”.