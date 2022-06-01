Sarah Glover to lead WHYY’s radio, TV, and digital news operations

Sarah Glover has been named vice president for news and civic dialogue at WHYY, station officials announced Wednesday.

When Glover joins WHYY on July 25, she will manage all newsgathering operations for radio, television, and digital media, and she will lead civic engagement efforts throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey.

The station’s move follows the February departure of Sandra Clark, who joined WHYY in 2016.

John Mussoni, who previously led WHYY’s audio operations, has been serving as vice president of news and civic engagement in an interim capacity.

WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo applauded the move in a statement issued to staff, calling Glover a “nationally recognized leader in news and social media strategy with 24 years of progressive experience as a news executive.”