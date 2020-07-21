Robeson House awarded $135K grant to hire director

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

___

The Paul Robeson House and Museum is looking for its first full-time director, thanks to a recent grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

The West Philadelphia institution will receive a $135,000 grant to help cover the new director’s salary and the costs of searching for the new full-time director.

Acting Executive Director Vernoca Michael said grants like this are vital to the well-being of small nonprofits.

“This kind of grant can make all the difference in the world. I have led a number of nonprofit organizations and also for-profit organizations, but we need a paid professional,” she said.

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, the largest grant-giving organization in the country dedicated to the preservation of African American historic sites, awarded a total of $1.7 million to 27 historical sites and organizations across the country.

“The Paul Robeson House and Museum is a site of exceptional significance and contributes to the economic and cultural vitality and health of Philadelphia,” said Brent Leggs, executive director of the fund. “We want to uplift this history and empower this organization to increase their reach, relevancy and impact.”

Paul Robeson was an actor who starred in such films as “The Emperor Jones,” “Show Boat,” “Song of Freedom,” “The Proud Valley” and “Dark Sands.” He was also a singer who recorded 276 songs from a variety of genres.

Robeson, who founded the American Crusade Against Lynching and was an active member of the Civil Rights Congress and the Council on African Affairs, became as well known for his political activism as he was for his cultural accomplishments.

He spent the final years of his life living in West Philadelphia with his sister, Marian R. Forsythe.

The Paul Robeson House and Museum hosts tours, art shows, organizational meetings, cultural events and many other activities. The Robeson House is also the home of the West Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, whose mission includes cultivating interest and support for the arts in West Philadelphia.

The Robeson House initially applied for funds to update some of the museum’s equipment, but changed its proposal after consultation with staff at the fund.

“Even before the pandemic, we wanted to improve our technology,” Michael said. “The Action Fund suggested that we think of a more long-term strategy. They suggested we seek an executive director, so we did.”