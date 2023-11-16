Large fire erupts on Atlantic City boardwalk

Video from the scene shows large plumes of smoke and flames coming from inside the building.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 15, 2023
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A large fire erupted on the Atlantic City boardwalk on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene at approximately 4 p.m. on the 1100 block of the boardwalk at the Resorts Casino.

According to officials, the flames began underneath the boardwalk and spread upward into the casino.

Video from the scene shows large plumes of smoke and flames coming from inside the building.

Related Content

Video from Action News viewer Eddie Pfeifer shows large fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Nov. 15, 2023.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

