Large fire erupts on Atlantic City boardwalk

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A large fire erupted on the Atlantic City boardwalk on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene at approximately 4 p.m. on the 1100 block of the boardwalk at the Resorts Casino.

According to officials, the flames began underneath the boardwalk and spread upward into the casino.

Video from the scene shows large plumes of smoke and flames coming from inside the building.